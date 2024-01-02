News

Mishal Husain getting right under James ‘shithole’ Cleverly’s skin is just the back to work treat we needed today

Poke Staff. Updated January 2nd, 2024

It won’t entirely take the edge off going back to work after the festive break (and apologies if you didn’t have a break at all) but it’ll definitely help.

It’s James Cleverly on Radio 4’s Today programme where estimable presenter Mishal Husain took the opportunity to remind the – Google, Google – Home Secretary of his string of gaffes since taking over his latest brief, culminating in his outrageous ‘joke’ about spiking his wife’s drink.

Husain mentioned again Cleverly’s ‘shithole’ remark in the House of Commons and Cleverly’s irritating is tangible and delightful in equal measure. Which is to say, a lot.

What an absolute shithole.

Source @BBCr4today