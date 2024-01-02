Mishal Husain getting right under James ‘shithole’ Cleverly’s skin is just the back to work treat we needed today

News

It won’t entirely take the edge off going back to work after the festive break (and apologies if you didn’t have a break at all) but it’ll definitely help.

It’s James Cleverly on Radio 4’s Today programme where estimable presenter Mishal Husain took the opportunity to remind the – Google, Google – Home Secretary of his string of gaffes since taking over his latest brief, culminating in his outrageous ‘joke’ about spiking his wife’s drink.

Husain mentioned again Cleverly’s ‘shithole’ remark in the House of Commons and Cleverly’s irritating is tangible and delightful in equal measure. Which is to say, a lot.

"You didn't use the word shithole?"@MishalHusain asks Home Secretary James Cleverly, who tells #R4Today he didn't refer to Stockton North using the phrase, but was 'referring to an individual'. pic.twitter.com/Xk2UzwBcTy — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 2, 2024

What an absolute shithole.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

Who believes him?

Like if you think he’s fibbing. https://t.co/bDDbO9xnyz — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) January 2, 2024

2.

James Cleverly trying to gaslight the country into thinking ‘hole’ is the same sound as ‘MP’. Denies calling Stockton a ‘shithole’ and insists he said ‘shit MP’. His response to Mishal Husain suggesting not everyone agrees with him? “That’s not how science works.”

#r4today — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) January 2, 2024

3.

“That’s not how science works…” shithole of an argument if ever there was one from @JamesCleverly https://t.co/uk7Vd8pfpn — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) January 2, 2024

4.

Watch @MishalHusain calmly take James Cleverly apart this morning. "Rohypnol Comedian" still claims he didn't say what we heard him say which was…Stockton is a "sh*thole" Imagine having a HOME SECRETARY who behaves this way. A person responsible for law and order RESIGN https://t.co/NWghc68TIr — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 2, 2024

5.

small signs of authority leaking away: look how annoyed he is that she’s not just 100% accepting the agreed lie https://t.co/GSPmeJhMOY — Michael (@michael__42) January 2, 2024

6.

I've used a video editing app to crop the clip from Parliament and then amplify the sounds that came out of the mouth of @JamesCleverly. It's only a 1 second clip but loop that clip and really listen. The full 17 second excerpt follows… pic.twitter.com/OUqGmUhOaQ — Stephen #MIPO #CovidInquiryUK (@TheStephenRalph) January 2, 2024

7.

Probably the wildest interview on the 8:10 slot on #r4today — Osita Mba (@DrOsitaMba) January 2, 2024

8.

In which James Not-So-Cleverly explains the science of shit https://t.co/tn7hDsXoAF — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) January 2, 2024

9.

Incredible start to 2024 as Mishal Husain says "shit" seven times in the space 60 seconds on Today. pic.twitter.com/rNBpdqQb7k — Jake Kanter (@Jake_Kanter) January 2, 2024

10.

When has anyone ever referred to a person as ‘a shithole?’ It’s not a real insult. And while we’re at it, the condescension from him here, is appalling. @JamesCleverly you are a shitting liar. Yes, you did hear that correctly. https://t.co/kuahDDgr8u — Rick Turner also: rickturner.bsky.social (@Rick_Turner) January 2, 2024

11.

To be fair she was speaking to James cleverly-I admired her restraint — Virginia (@virginiamh) January 2, 2024

READ MORE

Happy Anniversary to what might be the most Partridgesque radio link ever broadcast

Source @BBCr4today