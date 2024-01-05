Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Happy New Year! We’re five days in, so we’re at the edge of it being unacceptable to say that. Once Monday comes – forget it …you’ve missed your chance.
We’re pleased to share the posts that have made us laugh in the past week. Hopefully, you’ll find a new funny person to follow for 2024.
1.
It’s 2024 and we have Batman shampoo but STILL no Conditioner Gordon. pic.twitter.com/KfUAb0macs
— Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) January 1, 2024
2.
What piece of music makes you cry? Here’s mine x pic.twitter.com/W8i7Lw9O2U
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 1, 2024
3.
Darts is 100% the hardest sport. Like trying to thread a needle on stage at a Bongo’s Bingo.
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 2, 2024
4.
What idiot called it "estimated despatch date" and not "the shipping forecast"
— ❄️Sam Whyte❄️ (@SamWhyte) January 2, 2024
5.
My friend got a tattoo on his arm that says “comparison is the thief of joy” and I’m really debating getting the same tattoo on my arm but a little bit bigger
— gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) January 2, 2024
6.
Feels a bit passive aggressive just call me a fat lazy cow next time pic.twitter.com/giEGuGfL8D
— Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) January 2, 2024
7.
Trying to use up the last of the cheese before the diet starts. pic.twitter.com/e22keG6QHM
— All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) January 2, 2024
8.
“Hope you’re all feeling refreshed after the break” I binge-drank and ate nothing but sugar for 10 days it’s a miracle I’m alive
— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 2, 2024
9.
When Salt Bae dies, the relative scattering the first dirt on his casket has the opportunity to do the funniest thing of all time.
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) January 3, 2024
10.
Super unclear how Hotel California made a profit if they let you check out anytime and then just stay there.
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) January 4, 2024
11.
no a midwife probably pic.twitter.com/7ddOliryNr
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 2, 2024
12.
Some lovely personal news, I've just been accepted into Harvard to pursue a PhD in 'what day my bins are being collected this week'. Tough, but exciting, times ahead.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 3, 2024