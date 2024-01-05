Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Happy New Year! We’re five days in, so we’re at the edge of it being unacceptable to say that. Once Monday comes – forget it …you’ve missed your chance.

We’re pleased to share the posts that have made us laugh in the past week. Hopefully, you’ll find a new funny person to follow for 2024.

1.

It’s 2024 and we have Batman shampoo but STILL no Conditioner Gordon. pic.twitter.com/KfUAb0macs — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) January 1, 2024

2.

What piece of music makes you cry? Here’s mine x pic.twitter.com/W8i7Lw9O2U — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 1, 2024

3.

Darts is 100% the hardest sport. Like trying to thread a needle on stage at a Bongo’s Bingo. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 2, 2024

4.

What idiot called it "estimated despatch date" and not "the shipping forecast" — ❄️Sam Whyte❄️ (@SamWhyte) January 2, 2024

5.

My friend got a tattoo on his arm that says “comparison is the thief of joy” and I’m really debating getting the same tattoo on my arm but a little bit bigger — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) January 2, 2024

6.

Feels a bit passive aggressive just call me a fat lazy cow next time pic.twitter.com/giEGuGfL8D — Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) January 2, 2024

7.

Trying to use up the last of the cheese before the diet starts. pic.twitter.com/e22keG6QHM — All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) January 2, 2024

8.

“Hope you’re all feeling refreshed after the break” I binge-drank and ate nothing but sugar for 10 days it’s a miracle I’m alive — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 2, 2024

9.

When Salt Bae dies, the relative scattering the first dirt on his casket has the opportunity to do the funniest thing of all time. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) January 3, 2024

10.

Super unclear how Hotel California made a profit if they let you check out anytime and then just stay there. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) January 4, 2024

11.

no a midwife probably pic.twitter.com/7ddOliryNr — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 2, 2024

12.