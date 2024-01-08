A Canadian YouTuber refused to accept that anyone can’t cook and sent TikTok into meltdown

Life

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Meg DeAngelis before but by all accounts she’s a Canadian YouTube star who has since done all sorts of things we’ve don’t have space for here.

But we mention her because Meg – @megsdeangelis on TikTok – went wildly viral with her minute (or so) monologue on why it’s wrong for anyone to say they can’t cook.

That’s right, she refuses to accept that anyone can’t cook. And this is why.

It’s since gone viral on Twitter as welll …

people so mad in the comment section of this tiktok but shes so real for this pic.twitter.com/Y2jIoJD4Ha — temi (@monetdoII) January 5, 2024

… and if she was looking for a recipe for going viral, well, she found it. Here are just a few of the many – many! – comments it prompted.

1.

everyone in the quotes giving excuses for why they can’t cook omg you people can’t do anythingggggg — temi (@monetdoII) January 6, 2024

2.

It’s because cooking is all about timing and dynamic multi tasking and some people really do suck at it and no matter if they follow the directions it still comes out ass — excited catatonia (@msmushrooom) January 6, 2024

3.

thats why timers were invented — temi (@monetdoII) January 6, 2024

4.

They mean they can’t just cook a dish from memory — ⟭⟬ darth voider ⟭⟬ (@THISISVOIDED) January 6, 2024

5.

thats also an issue in my opinion everyone should have like at least 3 basic meals they can make without a recipe, i don’t get how people survive if they don’t — temi (@monetdoII) January 6, 2024

6.

she’s 100% right, not wanting to cook or not liking to make sense but saying you can’t is very dumb because it really isn’t that hard. and most of us who cook for ourselves cook the same 2-3 meals with different variations anyways, it’s really isn’t that complicated — AGOSTINHO™️ ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) January 6, 2024

7.