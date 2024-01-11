This couple’s instructions for their wedding guests were already outrageous enough – and then came the payoff

Life

We’ve featured plenty of outrageous requests made by entitled brides (and grooms) before the big day and it can obviously be a very stressful occasion so (just occasionally) you can (sort of) see where they are coming from.

But this couple – this couple! – really take the (wedding) cake.

‘Bride n groom requests no perfume on the women and the men are free labour, on top of paying $360 a head,’ said serafis who shared it over on Reddit.

And just when it can’t get any more jaw-dropping … well, you can guess the rest.

Talk about kicking up a stink. They’ve totally lost control of their scents-es.

Here’s just a flavour of what people made of it over on Reddit, none of whom appeared overly keen to pay to attend a wedding any time soon.

This would be an easy invitation to decline!!

initial728

I would need to organize my sock drawer that day and I’d tell the bride just that.

wickedkittylitter

No floral colors? So I guess everyone’s wearing black and shades of brown, because I’m pretty sure I’ve seen flowers in pretty much every other color. (OK, maybe green would work, as I’ve not really seen naturally green ones. Better, but not by much.)

amethyst_lover

Why the hell are people charging a price to attend a wedding?? Who does that? If you cannot afford a $10,000 wedding, have a less expensive wedding.

Sea_Resolution7645

For profit wedding.

Schlutes3273

We reckon u/Orbsalot is onto something here.

It’s going to be hard work putting up a marquee with 2 people…

Source r/ChoosingBeggars