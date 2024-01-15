Turns out they have a machine to help them pack a sleeping bag and we’re so furious right now

Videos

This goes out to anyone who has ever struggled to pack a sleeping bag … so all of us then.

Turns out they have a machine to do it for them and we’re so furious right now.

No wonder these are hard asf to get back in the bag we never stood a chance pic.twitter.com/QsI24mzSh6 — Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) January 13, 2024

And these people were thinking exactly what we were thinking.

Do you know how many sleeping bags I have wrestled and punched into submission in my lifetime? https://t.co/O9BgTKUqjd — alexyss (@itsjust_lexx) January 14, 2024

They have a machine to roll these but I, a child, had to do it alone at camp? https://t.co/ekEwDv3aDI — W (@letterW_) January 14, 2024

One of the greatest mysteries of my early adult life has been solved https://t.co/LBi05zmmY2 — . (@109mph) January 14, 2024

The game was rigged all along. https://t.co/xnnUnuZN0l — mapsforpreppers (@mapsforpreppers) January 14, 2024

Makes me feel a little better about struggling to pack a sleeping bag. https://t.co/2FdAM6qJt6 — Dominic Taguinod (@domtaguinod) January 13, 2024

Ok I never tweet but this makes me so fucking mad. It’s 2024 there’s absolutely no need for there to have been zero progression in packing sleeping bags. https://t.co/KNioqPBht9 — Lu C Furr (@idioglossia) January 14, 2024

Do you not have a sleeping bag tumbler at home? Pffft https://t.co/e0NKVfHzQA — LJ (@OnlyLJO) January 14, 2024

Source @JoshyBeSloshy