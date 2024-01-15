Turns out they have a machine to help them pack a sleeping bag and we’re so furious right now
This goes out to anyone who has ever struggled to pack a sleeping bag … so all of us then.
Turns out they have a machine to do it for them and we’re so furious right now.
No wonder these are hard asf to get back in the bag we never stood a chance pic.twitter.com/QsI24mzSh6
— Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) January 13, 2024
And these people were thinking exactly what we were thinking.
Do you know how many sleeping bags I have wrestled and punched into submission in my lifetime? https://t.co/O9BgTKUqjd
— alexyss (@itsjust_lexx) January 14, 2024
They have a machine to roll these but I, a child, had to do it alone at camp? https://t.co/ekEwDv3aDI
— W (@letterW_) January 14, 2024
One of the greatest mysteries of my early adult life has been solved https://t.co/LBi05zmmY2
— . (@109mph) January 14, 2024
The game was rigged all along. https://t.co/xnnUnuZN0l
— mapsforpreppers (@mapsforpreppers) January 14, 2024
Makes me feel a little better about struggling to pack a sleeping bag. https://t.co/2FdAM6qJt6
— Dominic Taguinod (@domtaguinod) January 13, 2024
Ok I never tweet but this makes me so fucking mad. It’s 2024 there’s absolutely no need for there to have been zero progression in packing sleeping bags. https://t.co/KNioqPBht9
— Lu C Furr (@idioglossia) January 14, 2024
Do you not have a sleeping bag tumbler at home? Pffft https://t.co/e0NKVfHzQA
— LJ (@OnlyLJO) January 14, 2024
Source @JoshyBeSloshy