This brilliant teenage diary entry goes straight into the hall of fame

Life

Time now for a brilliant teenage diary entry from the annals of @diariesofnote, a Twitter account which features lots of interesting and very entertaining diary entries from the famous (and not so famous).

And they don’t come much better than this, an account of a particular day – 20 July, 1969, since you ask – that is just magnificent.

‘On this day in 1969, Dinah went to the arts centre,’ said @diariesofnote.

Perspective indeed!

And because we were talking diaries, it got us thinking about Michael Palin and the ‘finest diary entry ever written’.

And also this, from Elton John, one day in 1973.



More @diariesofnote on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @diariesofnote