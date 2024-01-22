Susan Hall took listeners’ questions on the Nick Ferrari Show and it went as well as you’d expect
Since her selection last July as the Conservative candidate for the London Mayoral election, Susan Hall has trended on Twitter/X on several occasions, and none of them were for a positive reason.
Just some of her outstanding moments have included –
Claiming she would be the first female Labour Mayor of London.
Suggesting that the Jewish community is frightened by Sadiq Khan.
Alleging that the Government can’t trust Sadiq Khan because he leaks confidential information.
Insisting that she had been pickpocketed on the Underground, when she had actually just dropped her wallet.
To add to that list, she appeared on Nick Ferrari‘s LBC show to answer listeners’ questions. It did not go well.
"You don't know who owns Hammersmith Bridge, you don't know what a police officer makes, and you don't know the bus fare."@NickFerrariLBC grills Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall. pic.twitter.com/xYsj4djw6J
— LBC (@LBC) January 22, 2024
To recap –
She thinks two councils own Hammersmith Bridge because it’s owned by Hammersmith & Fulham Council.
She hasn’t a Scooby how much it is to catch a bus.
She doesn’t know how much a police officer earns – but she’s promising to deliver more of them despite insisting that ‘You should not promise anything unless you know where the money is coming from.’
That was a nice round-up of what she doesn’t know. One day, in the distant future, we might find out something she does know. Don’t hold your breath.
1.
London is a world class megacity.
The Conservative Party has chosen Susan Hall as its Mayoral candidate … https://t.co/uDpXTacmrz
— Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) January 22, 2024
2.
I’m afraid that Susan Hall is wholly unsuited to being Mayor of London. Sadiq Khan can call off the campaign ads. Just play this video on loop. https://t.co/5sTH3MxOVA
— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) January 22, 2024
3.
Ooh dear. This is not overly convincing…. https://t.co/fryUSxtqMO
— Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) January 22, 2024
4.
Susan Hall doesn't know how much police officers earn, who owns Hammersmith Bridge or the cost of a bus fare – Nick Ferrari @LBC
Rishi Sunak thinks she's marvellous "I think Susan Hall will be a FANTASTIC mayor for London."
Some days you do just wonder what they're drinking! https://t.co/z7CAAmuIlk
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 22, 2024
5.
"You don't know who owns Hammersmith Bridge, you don't know what a police officer makes, and you don't know the bus fare."
Useless bag of doubt, Susan Hall, was also asked if she knew her arse from her elbow.
Spoiler alert: No, she did not know. pic.twitter.com/bHm2A3x23j
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 22, 2024
6.
Embarrassingly thick.
The Tories may as well just hand @SadiqKhan another term now. https://t.co/IGtg2EZdSy
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2024
7.
Susan Hall takes a lot of stick for being ignorant, unpleasant & a fan of notorious racists like Donald Trump & Enoch Powell. In her defence, none of this makes her stand out in the post-Brexit Tory Party.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 22, 2024
8.
Susan Hall couldn't win a game of snap if she was playing against herself. #lbc
— Otto English (@Otto_English) January 22, 2024
9.
Astounding attention to detail deficit from Susan Hall https://t.co/0OarNz0XaU
— Surrey Heath Liberal Democrats (@SurreyHeathLDs) January 22, 2024
10.
If I were @SadiqKhan I'd lobby for Susan Hall to do more interviews. https://t.co/e1vv9TUYUi
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 22, 2024
11.
If you’re unable to catch Susan Hall with Nick Ferrari on @LBC now – just visualise your anti-vax / racist Auntie’s Facebook page being read out by Nadine Dorries.
— George Nada (@WTWIWF2) January 22, 2024
We’re just waiting for the news that she bought this.
I’d just like to let Susan Hall know that I actually own Hammersmith Bridge, but I’m ready to sell if she’s interested.
Happy to hold on if she’s lost her purse again… pic.twitter.com/EDJPueSRuz
— Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) January 22, 2024
You can watch the full
car crash segment here, if you have 22 minutes and a morbid curiosity.
