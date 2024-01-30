‘The best chalkboards from The Traitors UK’ is a hilarious treat

Entertainment

We’re still reeling after that dynamite final episode of The Traitors and you probably feel the same. We’re also feeling quite bereft – what are we going to do with ourselves for a year until the next series?

Well, at least we have this wonderfully funny video posted by Graeme on Twitter/X to tide us over. It’s titled ‘The best chalkboards from The Traitors UK’ and it’s utterly fantastic.

I made an edit of the best chalkboards from #TheTraitorsUK some of the spelling has been amazing…#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/1UnJba0S7X — Graeme (@spacecadet0697) January 26, 2024

Absolutely marvellous! It took us a little too long to realise that they may not have all been genuine…

Here’s what others made of it.

1.

— Jonny Weldon (@jonnyweldon) January 27, 2024

2.

Oh ffs, I thought this was real, for a sec — Jo Watson (Author) (@agoodwriteup) January 27, 2024

3.

Funnier than it had any right to be https://t.co/GeJrmaGVJY — Jim Hearson (@JimHearson) January 27, 2024

4.

I’m crying with laughter, this is so good https://t.co/ihWwqsuXuZ — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) January 27, 2024

5.

This is so well done https://t.co/6o5RB0rkcK — Emma Wright (@editorialgirl) January 27, 2024

6.

I thought they were all real then I reached rubber Johnny — Trisha (@tranmeretrish1) January 26, 2024

7.

8.

I didn't realise how much I needed this until it popped up on my timeline unasked for. Ty. — Tired Mama (@BespokeBijouxUK) January 27, 2024

9.

Outstanding work here — Jamie G (@Mr_Jamie_G) January 26, 2024

This was quite the endorsement.

We’ll just have to keep watching this on a loop until The Traitors series 3.

READ MORE

Watching the Traitors final at home was one thing, but seeing it in the pub was next-level

Source Graeme Image Screengrab