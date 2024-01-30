‘The best chalkboards from The Traitors UK’ is a hilarious treat
We’re still reeling after that dynamite final episode of The Traitors and you probably feel the same. We’re also feeling quite bereft – what are we going to do with ourselves for a year until the next series?
Well, at least we have this wonderfully funny video posted by Graeme on Twitter/X to tide us over. It’s titled ‘The best chalkboards from The Traitors UK’ and it’s utterly fantastic.
I made an edit of the best chalkboards from #TheTraitorsUK some of the spelling has been amazing…#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/1UnJba0S7X
— Graeme (@spacecadet0697) January 26, 2024
Absolutely marvellous! It took us a little too long to realise that they may not have all been genuine…
Here’s what others made of it.
1.
— Jonny Weldon (@jonnyweldon) January 27, 2024
2.
Oh ffs, I thought this was real, for a sec
— Jo Watson (Author) (@agoodwriteup) January 27, 2024
3.
Funnier than it had any right to be https://t.co/GeJrmaGVJY
— Jim Hearson (@JimHearson) January 27, 2024
4.
I’m crying with laughter, this is so good https://t.co/ihWwqsuXuZ
— Erron Gordon (@errongordon) January 27, 2024
5.
This is so well done https://t.co/6o5RB0rkcK
— Emma Wright (@editorialgirl) January 27, 2024
6.
I thought they were all real then I reached rubber Johnny
— Trisha (@tranmeretrish1) January 26, 2024
7.
Simply brilliant, and accurate! #thetraitors #thetraitorsuk https://t.co/FTQMcrLxSM
— The Ident Gallery (@theidentgallery) January 27, 2024
8.
I didn't realise how much I needed this until it popped up on my timeline unasked for. Ty.
— Tired Mama (@BespokeBijouxUK) January 27, 2024
9.
Outstanding work here
— Jamie G (@Mr_Jamie_G) January 26, 2024
This was quite the endorsement.
Fantastic!
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) January 27, 2024
We’ll just have to keep watching this on a loop until The Traitors series 3.
READ MORE
Watching the Traitors final at home was one thing, but seeing it in the pub was next-level
Source Graeme Image Screengrab