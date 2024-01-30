Someone asked people for funny ways to pay their 1p council tax demand and these 12 really fit the bill

Pics

A big shout out to u/big_Gorb for their r/CasualUK post about the most bizarre demand for money.

‘Got a 1p council tax bill today. What would be the funniest way to pay?’

It turns out that people can be really creative when it’s about messing with the council. Here are our favourite suggestions.

1.

One of those massive lottery winner cheques.

TrousersCalledDave

2.

Tape a penny to the letter, shove it in an envelope and post it to them without a stamp. They’ll have to pay for the postage.

Peear75

3.

Pay with a cheque for 2p and then move out of the area so they can’t apply a 1p credit on your bill, and then send them a repayment demand for 1p threatening court action if they don’t pay within 14 days.

28374woolijay

4.

I got a student loan bill for 25p. Sent them a pound coin taped to a letter that demanded they send me the change, which they indeed sent in the form of a cheque. To Hong Kong.

HyperbolicModesty

5.

Ask to pay in instalments.

EvilHorus87

6.

Take the bill to the council office with a £50 note and ask if they have change.

maidenfairy

7.

By cheque. For the written amount: “No Pounds Sterling and one of His Britannic Majesty’s shiniest pennies.”

TrumpleIVskin

8.

I’d ring them up and tell them not to bother with the next letter and take the 1p out of that.

DaimSampler

9.

Pay with a drawing of a spider.

UKleon

10.

Post them a cheque for £0.01 – and invoice them for postage.

Nomadic_Rick

11.

In person surrounded by a security team.

JonathanGannon

12.

Complain that you believe a discount should have been applied and therefore the bill should be 0.8p.

J4m35-H

Knillish, like many of us, was puzzled.

How is there not a system that just writes off debts like this? The costs involved for sending that to you far outweigh the penny they’re trying to collect.



Nobody said it had to be logical.

READ MORE

Doncaster Council had the perfect response when this happened

Source r/CasualUK Image r/CasualUK, benzoix on Freepik