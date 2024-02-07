30p Lee Anderson struck the facepalm motherlode with his claim that coal is sustainable because it’s made from trees
Tuesday’s launch of the ‘Popular Conservatism’ group featured a speech by GB News presenter and occasional MP for Ashfield, 30p Lee Anderson.
In an atmosphere in which people with concerns for the environment were being described as ‘left-wing extremists’, the former miner put forward an environmental argument for coal.
Lee Anderson MP, former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party: "I'm pretty sure that coal 100 million years ago was trees and plants.. it was, well I would argue that's sustainable." pic.twitter.com/0wzIvXntz7
He fancies himself as something of a comedian, but we suspect he was being serious.
We tapped into the motherlode of funny reactions, and these were our favourites.
1.
Jesus wept. Please make it stop. pic.twitter.com/zqJ4iWFvKB
2.
That’s the sort of timescale that might allow what evolves from Lee Anderson to be capable of understanding the problem here. https://t.co/BydSV64ixj
3.
Only 999,999,999 years, 364 thousand days, and 12 hours until Lee's next batch of coal is ready.
4.
Sympathies to the village that lost its idiot https://t.co/5Q71tNWgV8
5.
unfuckingbelievable stupidity. Even the choir laugh https://t.co/hSIcCczsR9
6.
Billions of years ago the particles that make up Lee Anderson were stardust.
Amazing how far things can fall. https://t.co/4hU8xNRSUi
7.
Exactly mate, the coal and oil will replace itself in 100 million years, which is actually a nice coincidence as that’s when the Brexit benefits should kick in. https://t.co/qxNlG4pMlD
8.
“Coal is stored in the balls” https://t.co/1m1CJtvoi7
9.
It’s like ‘The Thick of It’. Well, like half of it. https://t.co/59jauDUCRG
10.
100 million years ergo sustainable?
Denser than fucking osmium
Also, wasn't Lee Anderson a miner? https://t.co/VCtJdv28Ng
11.
in unrelated news, GB News announce their new science presenter https://t.co/WDNUQ79hDv
