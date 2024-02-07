30p Lee Anderson struck the facepalm motherlode with his claim that coal is sustainable because it’s made from trees

Politics

Tuesday’s launch of the ‘Popular Conservatism’ group featured a speech by GB News presenter and occasional MP for Ashfield, 30p Lee Anderson.

In an atmosphere in which people with concerns for the environment were being described as ‘left-wing extremists’, the former miner put forward an environmental argument for coal.

Lee Anderson MP, former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party: "I'm pretty sure that coal 100 million years ago was trees and plants.. it was, well I would argue that's sustainable." pic.twitter.com/0wzIvXntz7 — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) February 6, 2024

He fancies himself as something of a comedian, but we suspect he was being serious.

We tapped into the motherlode of funny reactions, and these were our favourites.

1.

Jesus wept. Please make it stop. pic.twitter.com/zqJ4iWFvKB — James Murray (@James_BG) February 6, 2024

2.

That’s the sort of timescale that might allow what evolves from Lee Anderson to be capable of understanding the problem here. https://t.co/BydSV64ixj — RichNeville (@RichNeville) February 6, 2024

3.

Only 999,999,999 years, 364 thousand days, and 12 hours until Lee's next batch of coal is ready. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 7, 2024

4.

Sympathies to the village that lost its idiot https://t.co/5Q71tNWgV8 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 6, 2024

5.

unfuckingbelievable stupidity. Even the choir laugh https://t.co/hSIcCczsR9 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 6, 2024

6.

Billions of years ago the particles that make up Lee Anderson were stardust. Amazing how far things can fall. https://t.co/4hU8xNRSUi — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 6, 2024

7.

Exactly mate, the coal and oil will replace itself in 100 million years, which is actually a nice coincidence as that’s when the Brexit benefits should kick in. https://t.co/qxNlG4pMlD — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) February 6, 2024

8.

“Coal is stored in the balls” https://t.co/1m1CJtvoi7 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 6, 2024

9.

It’s like ‘The Thick of It’. Well, like half of it. https://t.co/59jauDUCRG — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) February 6, 2024

10.

100 million years ergo sustainable?

Denser than fucking osmium

Also, wasn't Lee Anderson a miner? https://t.co/VCtJdv28Ng — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) February 6, 2024

11.