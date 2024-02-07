The ‘End Wokeness’ account complained about Netflix portraying Alexander the Great as gay and it didn’t end well for them

Entertainment

Netflix have recently released a six part documentary series about Alexander the Great, the Macedonian king who is considered to be one of the world’s greatest military generals.

He died in 323 BC, aged just 32, having built a huge empire and having changed the course of history forever. We confess that we don’t know that much more about him (we’ll have to watch the documentary).

The endearingly entitled End Wokeness Twitter account, however, were absolutely furious (we imagine it’s their default emotion) that Netflix have portrayed Alexander as being gay.

Their post has since had a community note added to it, but not before they were flooded with replies stating that yes, Alexander the Great quite famously had sexual relationships with men.

I don’t think it was Netflix that made him gay. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 5, 2024

Alexander actually had intimate relationships with men. — Jonas (@realjonaswd) February 5, 2024

Hey man, I'm sorry you had to learn this way — Tony (@realtonysm1th) February 6, 2024

Conservatives are so funny, they genuinely can't wrap their heads around the fact gay people existed before Netflix turned the masses woke in the mid 2010's. https://t.co/IfBxI1mlyq — Billy (@Billargh) February 6, 2024

There, of course, being absolutely zero suggestion in the historical record that Alexander was to any degree homosexual… https://t.co/WTSrQ5f3OX pic.twitter.com/tmfkRmrT87 — Dan (BlueSky: izzos.us) (@Eodyne1) February 6, 2024

Reading a book on ancient Greece would just absolutely destroy the online right. https://t.co/vlQX77HI9t — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) February 6, 2024

Brother, Alexander the Great was a man that had sex with men. What would you call that? — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) February 6, 2024

He actually was bisexual. This isn't wokeness, it's accuracy. — Rob (@redpilledhomo) February 5, 2024

"End Wokeness" aka Don't ever read a book. — GardensandGuillotines (@GnGuillotines) February 5, 2024

Uhh…most people have heard of Alexander The Great. And 90% of those people only know 2 things about him–that he did some conquering and that he liked dick. https://t.co/BaIkQPLBa9 — ️‍✘ Æon ✘️‍ (@X_Aeon_X) February 6, 2024

“They turned him gay” my brother in Christ, Alexander the Great WAS gay. It’s well documented that he was banging his general and best friend Hephaestion. This was hundreds of years before Christianity outlawed gay relationships and the Greeks are known for their fluid sexuality https://t.co/6kxuizGEb1 — davey (@jerseyh0mo) February 6, 2024

HAHAHA. Homophobes don't only hate gay people, they also hate history itself https://t.co/KU3fBCmt5L — Cypher (@Cynical_History) February 6, 2024

Famed heterosexual Alexander the Great from the famously heterosexual times of Ancient Greece pic.twitter.com/T9SmlLEoPI — Gleeok Stan Account (@csmith03) February 5, 2024

I dunno man, I guess if the famously heterosexual Alexander the Great could get gayed in under eight minutes you’d better watch yourself. Sounds like our powers are vast and your own heterosexuality exists only as a charitable grant from us. pic.twitter.com/XfZ0drkEfk — Matt Golden ️‍ (@emgolden) February 5, 2024

The absolute audacity.

The audacity of netflix showing us historically accurate things https://t.co/eCjdRa1NIt pic.twitter.com/hick8jJIPy — Izzy (@himynameisizzy) February 6, 2024

