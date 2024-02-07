Entertainment

The ‘End Wokeness’ account complained about Netflix portraying Alexander the Great as gay and it didn’t end well for them

David Harris. Updated February 7th, 2024

Netflix have recently released a six part documentary series about Alexander the Great, the Macedonian king who is considered to be one of the world’s greatest military generals.

He died in 323 BC, aged just 32, having built a huge empire and having changed the course of history forever. We confess that we don’t know that much more about him (we’ll have to watch the documentary).

The endearingly entitled End Wokeness Twitter account, however, were absolutely furious (we imagine it’s their default emotion) that Netflix have portrayed Alexander as being gay.

Their post has since had a community note added to it, but not before they were flooded with replies stating that yes, Alexander the Great quite famously had sexual relationships with men.

Let’s have a look.

Netflix made a new documentary about Alexander The Great. Within the first 8 minutes, they turned him gay. With a clip from the documentary, showing the actor playing Alexander kissing a man

And now the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The absolute audacity.

