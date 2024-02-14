This viral Jabba the Hutt video is as deeply enjoyable as it is weird

Weird World

There often appears to be neither rhyme nor reason why certain videos go viral on social media. What exactly is it about the following video of a Jabba the Hutt toy being filled with water which made it so popular?

We’ll let the psychologists ponder that one, but there’s certainly no doubting that it’s a strangely gripping video and we’ve watched it a few times now.

It was originally posted by sharkboysam on Instagram and then shared on Twitter/X by Andrew Woods.

Here we go…

I’ve watched this five times. I am obsessed. pic.twitter.com/hH7BkDlGoe — Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) February 13, 2024

We just don’t know why we (and everyone else) like it so much!

Maybe we can find an answer in the replies.

1.

The part where he puts the scissors in makes me feel bad for a moment, even though I know it's not a living thing. — 御湯 (@amra_tt) February 13, 2024

2.

This is how I want to go https://t.co/Y7wjYaJJ0r — Seb Downie-Blackwell (@DownieSeb) February 13, 2024

3.

i like that he keeps patting his belly i would too https://t.co/ZnMCViwd4M — laura (@ecto_fun) February 13, 2024

4.

This is the content I’m here for https://t.co/5mMHBoPGvn — Chorizy-E (@chorizy) February 13, 2024

5.

why didn't princess Leia just do this to Jabba the Hutt? Is she stupid? https://t.co/aTnKa9p1Bx — soy sauce (@shoyu_x) February 13, 2024

6.

they should do this to Jabba in real life, for his crimes https://t.co/uNb7xtpI6D — kyle (@Caol_MacCormaic) February 13, 2024

7.

This is like if the killer from Seven somehow ended up in the Star Wars universe. https://t.co/tT4vkLvvpS — Dicky Boy (@RandallPSavage) February 13, 2024

8.

How I feel after a chippy https://t.co/c4kicseqWm — Connor Ryan (@Connor_Ryan_93) February 13, 2024

9.

This has no business being as funny as it is wtf https://t.co/j0WZ8oqCzF — Russell Trash (@wrassletrash) February 13, 2024

10.

This is the best thing I’ve seen in months https://t.co/A8D4qIa78Y — Kyle Spike Glasgow (GM Era) (@thedisturbed007) February 13, 2024

Still no answers. Oh well – we’ll just have to watch it again.

