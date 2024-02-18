What’s an ‘unwritten rule’ of life that everyone should know about? – 21 to think about

Life

A Redditor named u/Avery-Reichert wanted some advice from the r/AskReddit community in answer to this question –

What’s an ‘unwritten rule’ of life that everyone should know about?

Of course, answering the question turns them into written rules, which sounds like one of those paradox thingies.

Still …there’s some useful advice here, and some less useful.

HeckyDog

Greet your coworkers when you arrive at work. It’s basic manners.

Maleficent_Nobody_75

Never play cards against anyone named after a city.

San_Cannabis

Everyone lies.

False_Eye_5789

Don’t post what you wouldn’t say in person.

Herstorical_rule6

Let people get off the fucking elevator/bus/whatever before you shove your way on.

cubs_070816

BeeInternational3856

If you open something, close it.

RiseInAshes

You remember far more embarrassing moments about yourself than your environment remembers about you.

Do_Not_Touch_BOOOOOOM

The person that cooks doesn’t do the dishes.

n_keith

