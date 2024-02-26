Metro got horny with its headlines again but when people saw the satellite image it began to make sense

Weird World metro weather

The good people of free newspaper Metro have got a winning way with very funny and totally memorable headlines, like this one, on the recommissioning of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

And this one, after Captain Tom’s daughter lost her appeal over her illegal spa building.

And more recently they’ve been getting a little bit, well, horny, including a Met Office warning that the UK was about to be ‘double-fisted’ by snow and ice, and the Royal Navy pulling out of a training exercise due to a ‘rusty shaft’.

We mention this because they’ve gone and done it again, and it’s fair to say people had questions, lots of questions.

The UK is about to be absolutely shafted as the country faces the moistest February in 258 years https://t.co/wEG6TGbLo8 — Metro (@MetroUK) February 26, 2024

Cue Twitter!

Whomever is doing the weather at the metro clearly needs to get laid First fisted then this https://t.co/gyOwpP5dWG — Jules Hardy ️‍ (@itsJulesHardy) February 26, 2024

Seriously that’s the graphic they went with to tell us it’s going to be moist? https://t.co/H1DYKK8RoQ pic.twitter.com/mM35TPadad — Anna Mac (@AnnamacB) February 26, 2024

Metro’s rapid pivot to Kenneth Williams continues I see. Here for it. https://t.co/JB3GOmKnmb — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) February 26, 2024

When you see the caption and the image pic.twitter.com/FsUXKm0aZ4 https://t.co/2bA6kNWtWD — LADbible (@ladbible) February 26, 2024

To conclude …

why is the metro perpetually horny about the weather? https://t.co/kZyVkiAIpj — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 26, 2024

