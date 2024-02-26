Weird World metro weather

Metro got horny with its headlines again but when people saw the satellite image it began to make sense

Poke Staff. Updated February 26th, 2024

The good people of free newspaper Metro have got a winning way with very funny and totally memorable headlines, like this one, on the recommissioning of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Brendan O'Carroll refuses to stop making Mrs Brown's Boys

And this one, after Captain Tom’s daughter lost her appeal over her illegal spa building.

Captain Tom's daughter reduced to using public spas after losing planning appeal

And more recently they’ve been getting a little bit, well, horny, including a Met Office warning that the UK was about to be ‘double-fisted’ by snow and ice, and the Royal Navy pulling out of a training exercise due to a ‘rusty shaft’.

We mention this because they’ve gone and done it again, and it’s fair to say people had questions, lots of questions.

Source Metro