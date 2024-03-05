This next-level mansplainer’s take on the female anatomy just keeps on getting better

Weird World mansplaining

In the mansplaining hall of fame (currently still under construction) we’ve reserved this a spot somewhere close to the very top.

But to be honest we’re not sure ‘mansplaining’ can quite do justice to what we’re seeing here.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Universe__Lover who said: ‘I regret to inform you I have found A Guy™️.’

And they had, they really had.

I regret to inform you I have found A Guy™️ pic.twitter.com/lEy6Z1dV5p — x_X_I Love the Universe_X_x (@Universe__Lover) March 3, 2024

Here is the exchange in full.

And it didn’t end there.

Or indeed there!

It’s so important to him that he pinned a different tweet about it pic.twitter.com/GktwcRrbTI — Kyle and 8,732 others (@KyleNumber) March 3, 2024

It prompted just as many responses as you might imagine. Which is to say, a lot.

Oh no, I’ve, I’ve genuinely never seen anything like this. He’s incredible. — Beautiful Terror Hole w A Disorder (@PunishedNsfw) March 4, 2024

“the clitoris is the holocaust of feminism” actually made me have to put my phone down and just sit in silence for a bit. what did he mean by this — robin (@citruscIown) March 4, 2024

My mental failsafe has triggered and my mind is now literally incapable of considering this account as anything but brilliant satire. — Legion (@ParanoydStyle) March 4, 2024

Even if I could’ve imagined “clitoral deniers” existing, I would never have fathomed the rhetorical disconnect required to reach “men who perform cunnilingus are like Oskar Schindler (derogatory)” — Gale Tazzin FWA, AC (@GaleTazzin) March 4, 2024

He’s just doing “fellas is it gay to eat pussy” — Crash Test Orphan (@Hardporecorn69) March 3, 2024

Quick someone dig up Freud I’m really trying to figure this guy out pic.twitter.com/QLCdMvWRVP — sarcopterygian queen (@MammalFish) March 4, 2024

To conclude …

“I’M TERRIBLE IN BED,” he said with his whole chest to strangers on the internet. pic.twitter.com/QpJAe2WiDc —  (@billyd3_) March 4, 2024

And this.

“Men who eat pussy are basically Schindler in Schindler’s List” are words that I just read on the internet in the year of our lord 2k24 https://t.co/HXPA3eCkCw — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) March 4, 2024

