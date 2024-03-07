Emily Maitlis shared ‘how we do elections’ for her new US followers and it’s just fabulous

Politics Emily maitlis

You might already have seen Emily Maitlis’s fabulous exchange with Marjorie Taylor Greene which ended with the conspiracy theory loving Congresswoman telling Maitlis to, well, best have a watch for yourself.

“Emily, you’re a conspiracy theorist… We like the truth.” Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

And we mention it again because the video went wildly viral and earned Maitlis, formerly of the BBC and now of the News Agents podcast (and much else besides) lots of new US followers.

So just in case they were wondering how we do elections over here, she had a quick video explainer for them. Featuring someone you’ll probably already know (if you’re from the UK), it’s nothing short of magnificent.

For anyone newly following me from the US , this is how we stand for elected office in the UK …. https://t.co/U37axS7MJP — emily m (@maitlis) March 7, 2024

Yep, that’s exactly how we do it.

My favourite Count Binface policy is 'the hand dryer in the gents’ toilet at the Crown & Treaty, Uxbridge, to be moved to a more sensible position'. — Geoff#IMeHeYouRejoinEU (@garside_geoff) March 7, 2024

Don’t forget the Dolphin which beat Fartrage. https://t.co/WhMIkpyhj3 — Dame KnittingCat FBPE (@KnittedKittie) March 7, 2024