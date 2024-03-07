Politics Emily maitlis

Emily Maitlis shared ‘how we do elections’ for her new US followers and it’s just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated March 7th, 2024

You might already have seen Emily Maitlis’s fabulous exchange with Marjorie Taylor Greene which ended with the conspiracy theory loving Congresswoman telling Maitlis to, well, best have a watch for yourself.

And we mention it again because the video went wildly viral and earned Maitlis, formerly of the BBC and now of the News Agents podcast (and much else besides) lots of new US followers.

So just in case they were wondering how we do elections over here, she had a quick video explainer for them. Featuring someone you’ll probably already know (if you’re from the UK), it’s nothing short of magnificent.

Yep, that’s exactly how we do it.