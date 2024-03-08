Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
If you were wondering why it seems like these Tweets of the Week round-ups come around faster and faster, don’t worry – this one did, because last week’s was late.
There are some absolute belters in today’s collection, and we hope you enjoy them enough to give some of these funny people a follow.
1.
OMG! What have they done to Bagpuss!! pic.twitter.com/587pkgbb0y
— Cathryn Fraser (@cathrynfraser) March 3, 2024
2.
Glenn Close But No Cigar pic.twitter.com/bBYUg6RzNb
— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) March 3, 2024
3.
Took a photo of the only other dude at Madame Web tonight, forgot my flash was on pic.twitter.com/hQYyFHyQR5
— lodgepolepines (@lodgepolepines) March 3, 2024
4.
After the success of the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow I'm opening up Jurassic Park Land.
Experience the thrill & excitement of Steven Spielberg's masterpiece for only £35 a ticket pic.twitter.com/C9g2u8gneH
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 3, 2024
5.
Lord Nelson was 5ft 6in.
His statue is 17ft 4in.
That’s Horatio of 3:1.
— Dave † (@daveguitarjones) March 3, 2024
6.
On this day 2016: the wedding of Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch pic.twitter.com/6hEIED0ym5
— Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) March 4, 2024
7.
if the earth is so flat explain why cats haven’t pushed everything off it yet. you can’t.
— kim (@KimmyMonte) March 6, 2024
8.
░P░U░S░S░Y
I░N░
░B░I░O░M░E pic.twitter.com/6LeH1lniWA
— Louise (@Selkies_) March 4, 2024
9.
Lowestoft took delivery of the biggest book shelf bracket in the world today. pic.twitter.com/zyIR4klwLQ
— Shaun Cole (@Shortbloke) March 4, 2024
10.
Why does the Holly Willoughby bed linen range look like Holly has died and I'm attending her funeral pic.twitter.com/qZKqmwX0mI
— ROLL MOTTLE (@PollysArron) March 3, 2024
11.
YOU CALLED YOUR COMPANY WHAT?
*rubs eyes*
Oh. pic.twitter.com/ZHQlBJznTd
— Draconacticus ☠️ (@Draconacticus) March 4, 2024
12.
When a frog eats a bug in a documentary about frogs vs when a frog eats a bug in a documentary about bugs pic.twitter.com/ngGBE42ve3
— wuf (@bong_rot) March 4, 2024