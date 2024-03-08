Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

If you were wondering why it seems like these Tweets of the Week round-ups come around faster and faster, don’t worry – this one did, because last week’s was late.

There are some absolute belters in today’s collection, and we hope you enjoy them enough to give some of these funny people a follow.

1.

OMG! What have they done to Bagpuss!! pic.twitter.com/587pkgbb0y — Cathryn Fraser (@cathrynfraser) March 3, 2024

2.

Glenn Close But No Cigar pic.twitter.com/bBYUg6RzNb — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) March 3, 2024

3.

Took a photo of the only other dude at Madame Web tonight, forgot my flash was on pic.twitter.com/hQYyFHyQR5 — lodgepolepines (@lodgepolepines) March 3, 2024

4.

After the success of the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow I'm opening up Jurassic Park Land.

Experience the thrill & excitement of Steven Spielberg's masterpiece for only £35 a ticket pic.twitter.com/C9g2u8gneH — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 3, 2024

5.

Lord Nelson was 5ft 6in. His statue is 17ft 4in. That’s Horatio of 3:1. — Dave † (@daveguitarjones) March 3, 2024

6.

On this day 2016: the wedding of Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch pic.twitter.com/6hEIED0ym5 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) March 4, 2024

7.

if the earth is so flat explain why cats haven’t pushed everything off it yet. you can’t. — kim (@KimmyMonte) March 6, 2024

8.

9.

Lowestoft took delivery of the biggest book shelf bracket in the world today. pic.twitter.com/zyIR4klwLQ — Shaun Cole (@Shortbloke) March 4, 2024

10.

Why does the Holly Willoughby bed linen range look like Holly has died and I'm attending her funeral pic.twitter.com/qZKqmwX0mI — ROLL MOTTLE (@PollysArron) March 3, 2024

11.

YOU CALLED YOUR COMPANY WHAT? *rubs eyes* Oh. pic.twitter.com/ZHQlBJznTd — Draconacticus ‍☠️ (@Draconacticus) March 4, 2024

12.