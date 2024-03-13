News daily mail Kate Middleton

The juxtaposition of the two stories on the Daily Mail front page was quite the look

Poke Staff. Updated March 13th, 2024

Who dares to second guess what goes through the minds of the people who put together the Daily Mail, but there was something about the front page on Wednesday which got some people thinking they could read a mind or two.

Of if you want to be particularly precise about it …

Well, that’s unfortunate. Pure coincidence, no doubt about it. Anyone?

Last word to James O’Brien …

Source @JimMFelton