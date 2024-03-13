The juxtaposition of the two stories on the Daily Mail front page was quite the look

News daily mail Kate Middleton

Who dares to second guess what goes through the minds of the people who put together the Daily Mail, but there was something about the front page on Wednesday which got some people thinking they could read a mind or two.

someone with a highly acute sense of mischief put this front page together pic.twitter.com/mWYc9X7eny — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 12, 2024

Of if you want to be particularly precise about it …

Tomorrow’s mail crops well pic.twitter.com/kly6gE3BPY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 12, 2024

Well, that’s unfortunate. Pure coincidence, no doubt about it. Anyone?

FInally someone is asking the right questions. — SpeakingAloud (@SoliloquyProfou) March 13, 2024

Fucking hell even the Mail have fallen down the rabbit hole — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) March 12, 2024

Last word to James O’Brien …

Harry did explain that the papers would turn on you when it suited them, no matter how far you’d bent over backwards to appease them or how many family members you’d thrown to the wolves… pic.twitter.com/dHRIlKiXS8 — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) March 13, 2024

