This Washington Post cartoon on Kate and William went wildly viral and it’s absolutely savage

John Plunkett. Updated March 14th, 2024

Day four of the Kate Middleton saga – feels like week four, if we’re being totally honest – and we’re not sure we’ve seen anything quite so brutal as this.

The American media, as you might know, aren’t holding back in quite the same way as most (all) of the British press. And this cartoon in the Washington Post is absolutely savage.

Ooof.

It’s by Pia Guerra, ‘pencil jockey and co-creator of Y-The Last Man, editorial cartoonist, The New Yorker, MAD Magazine, WaPo, The Nib’ who you can find on Twitter here and on Instagram here.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source @piaguera Washington Post