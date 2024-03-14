This Washington Post cartoon on Kate and William went wildly viral and it’s absolutely savage

Pics Kate Middleton royals

Day four of the Kate Middleton saga – feels like week four, if we’re being totally honest – and we’re not sure we’ve seen anything quite so brutal as this.

The American media, as you might know, aren’t holding back in quite the same way as most (all) of the British press. And this cartoon in the Washington Post is absolutely savage.

A cartoon by @PiaGuerra on the Kate Middleton photo scandal. https://t.co/bZvZPCop2h — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) March 13, 2024

Ooof.

It’s by Pia Guerra, ‘pencil jockey and co-creator of Y-The Last Man, editorial cartoonist, The New Yorker, MAD Magazine, WaPo, The Nib’ who you can find on Twitter here and on Instagram here.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

OMG, the Washington Post went there.

Well, Prince William did seek out attention from , and we are just giving it to him. pic.twitter.com/uEwRisB9iw — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) March 13, 2024

This picture from the Washington Post about Prince William and Kate aka Princess of Wales is funny and thought provoking. #KateGate #katespiracy #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/p8BMK6S2Xt — Resilient (@KaindeB) March 13, 2024

America’s biggest export is our pop culture. I am not sure this is what William had in mind when he set down the path of appearing more in US media. pic.twitter.com/fP557H91S1 — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 13, 2024

Source @piaguera Washington Post