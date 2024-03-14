The Kate Middleton saga sent this hilariously brutal Irish Times take on the monarchy viral again and it’s simply fabulous

News ireland Kate Middleton

The Kate Middleton saga shows no sign of easing up just yet, what with the Americans piling in with their customary delicacy and social media still alive with more theories than you can shake a Sovereign’s Sceptre at.

And one unexpected but most welcome consequence was that it sent this Irish Times column on the monarchy viral again and it’s simply fabulous.

It’s written by Patrick Freyne, ostensibly about Harry and Meghan, but it’s never felt more relevant.

Reminded of that great piece in The Irish Times about the monarchy and the British Royal Family, in particular these three paragraphs pic.twitter.com/fGqQ9exKJ5 — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) March 13, 2024

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted this time round.

As a piece of writing, this the equal of Wilde and Orwell. — Parker (@ParkerFoxtrot) March 14, 2024

Leave it to an Irish writer to break down the useless British monarchy so brilliantly. https://t.co/6UGoy3lxhL — Mike Stanton (@projomike) March 14, 2024

“Sweatless creep” gets me every time — Frenjamin Banklin (@guckert_k) March 14, 2024

Everything I’ve heard about or learned about Ireland in the last few years makes me love them even more https://t.co/40slpn6VJs — ً (@LegalClown) March 14, 2024

I’m English, I find this piece… magnificent .

And painfully true.

I was asked recently how I felt about the Queen dying, I was met by shocked faces when I said “I mean… I don’t?” — Mpolitics (@m_mpolitics) March 14, 2024

You can read the entire article here and follow @PatrickFreyne1 on Twitter here.

Source @FionaSmall Irish Times