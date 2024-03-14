News ireland Kate Middleton

The Kate Middleton saga sent this hilariously brutal Irish Times take on the monarchy viral again and it’s simply fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated March 14th, 2024

The Kate Middleton saga shows no sign of easing up just yet, what with the Americans piling in with their customary delicacy and social media still alive with more theories than you can shake a Sovereign’s Sceptre at.

And one unexpected but most welcome consequence was that it sent this Irish Times column on the monarchy viral again and it’s simply fabulous.

It’s written by Patrick Freyne, ostensibly about Harry and Meghan, but it’s never felt more relevant.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted this time round.

You can read the entire article here and follow @PatrickFreyne1 on Twitter here.

