This Houston Nissan dealership went next level with their ads and it’s just magnificent
We’re not in the market to buy a new (or indeed secondhand) car at the moment but if we were then we’d buy a Nissan.
And, specifically, we’d buy one from this Nissan dealership in central Houston. Because … watch.
Guys I’m cryingggg pic.twitter.com/mEkmtlmdqM
— r (@raashidaaaa) March 19, 2024
And also this!
@.centralhoustonnissan We are trained professionalsno one got hurt❤️ • • • #CentralHoustonNissan #CentralHouston #Houston #Texas #HoustonCars #Nissan #NissanFamily #Car #Cars #CarGram #Carlnstagram #HoustonCarScene #Dealership #PreOwnedCarSales #PreOwnedCar #PreOwnedCars #NIssanService#fyp #foryou #foryourpage ♬ original sound – Central Houston Nissan
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for them.
Sjsjsjsjskksks for this alone I would be sold on a Nissan
— T24s (@2wenty4s) March 19, 2024
Genius! https://t.co/zdMWEktQt0
— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 20, 2024
It’s the rolling on the floor
— r (@raashidaaaa) March 19, 2024
If I liked Nissans and lived in Houston, I’d be there tomorrow https://t.co/WQ5nScoHEJ
— Figaro Newton (@d_la_reina) March 20, 2024
Marketing genius
— AFCRambo (@AFCRams) March 19, 2024
And also, this.
I RAISE YOU MY PERSONAL FAV https://t.co/Q2sGttDARX pic.twitter.com/D5iRDQUkuw
— tiva (@travilito) March 20, 2024
Source TikTok @.centralhoustonnissan Twitter @raashidaaaa