US adverts

This Houston Nissan dealership went next level with their ads and it’s just magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated March 20th, 2024

We’re not in the market to buy a new (or indeed secondhand) car at the moment but if we were then we’d buy a Nissan.

And, specifically, we’d buy one from this Nissan dealership in central Houston. Because … watch.

And also this!

@.centralhoustonnissan We are trained professionalsno one got hurt❤️ • • • #CentralHoustonNissan #CentralHouston #Houston #Texas #HoustonCars #Nissan #NissanFamily #Car #Cars #CarGram #Carlnstagram #HoustonCarScene #Dealership #PreOwnedCarSales #PreOwnedCar #PreOwnedCars #NIssanService#fyp #foryou #foryourpage ♬ original sound – Central Houston Nissan

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for them.

And also, this.

