An Aussie billionaire demanded her portrait be removed from its national gallery and it’s the funniest, most brutal shade you’ll see this week

We have to confess we haven’t come across Aussie mining billionaire Gina Rinehart before.

But she’s cropped up on our radar in a big way after she demanded the National Gallery of Australia remove her portrait from an exhibition by award-winning artist Vincent Namatjira.

So far, according to this Guardian report, the gallery has rebuffed her efforts to have it taken down and said it welcomed public dialogue on its collection. That’s what art is all about right?

But it wasn’t until we say the portrait in question that things really took off, as highlighted by xx over on Twitter.

This is so fucking funny lmao got her ass good pic.twitter.com/cUSIMLqOSt — Microplastics Exploder (@DiabolicalSpuds) May 16, 2024

They did indeed!

Oof.

Their portraits of the queen are also so delicious pic.twitter.com/VLo7xnqY5T — elise quinn (@uhleasequinn) May 16, 2024

wealthy landowners getting roasted by artists used to be part of standard court rituals, now billionaires don’t even have thick enough skin to laugh at paint, it’s pathetic — spilldrop (@spilldrop_) May 16, 2024

Truly found his muse. https://t.co/QcQAhY5hmJ — Ben Harper (@cookylamoo) May 16, 2024

She guaranteed everyone will see that portrait now. — tmplblck (@tmplblck) May 16, 2024

don't know why she's mad it's quite flattering that a famous artist wanted to paint her — bong_engineer (@bong_engineer) May 16, 2024

I want every billionaire to be painted this way https://t.co/MXgF1CXWeC — Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) May 17, 2024

A real rich person would buy it. — Lame Johnson (@aohughes) May 16, 2024

And drop it down a mine, presumably.

