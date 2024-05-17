Pics Australia

An Aussie billionaire demanded her portrait be removed from its national gallery and it’s the funniest, most brutal shade you’ll see this week

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2024

We have to confess we haven’t come across Aussie mining billionaire Gina Rinehart before.

But she’s cropped up on our radar in a big way after she demanded the National Gallery of Australia remove her portrait from an exhibition by award-winning artist Vincent Namatjira.

So far, according to this Guardian report, the gallery has rebuffed her efforts to have it taken down and said it welcomed public dialogue on its collection. That’s what art is all about right?

But it wasn’t until we say the portrait in question that things really took off, as highlighted by xx over on Twitter.

They did indeed!

Oof.

And drop it down a mine, presumably.

Source @DiabolicalSpuds