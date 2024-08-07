This Spanish speed walker’s premature celebration was a salutary lesson for us all (and so painfully funny)

Sport fail olympics

We’ve seen many heroic and bizarre failures in the Paris Olympics so far, most recently the poor pole vaulter betrayed by his own penis.

The latest example is a cautionary tale about not counting your chickens before they’ve hatched. Here’s Spanish race walker Laura García-Caro, on the brink of securing a bronze medal as she nears the end of the 20km final.

It was shared by juju on Twitter/X and was watched by 41 million people, which will hardly be of any solace to García-Caro.

imagine speed walking for hours and then losing at the end because you wanted to celebratepic.twitter.com/bAvGkqvQaw — juju (@ayeejuju) August 5, 2024

Oh dear. Excruciating stuff!

As you’d expect, the comments were a mixed bag of opinions.

1.

Never celibrate too early pic.twitter.com/BfDpQdi3tX — schuld (@schuld_eth) August 5, 2024

2.

She was like ”sorry mate Goodluck luck next time ” pic.twitter.com/tpTQIrex8V — peter (@petersteve8209) August 5, 2024

3.

The face of realisation is killing me pic.twitter.com/Xidn60ajf2 — Itsme (@itsme_urstruly) August 5, 2024

4.

top 5 moments before disaster pic.twitter.com/R3e3A8y0CP — down bad comments (@downbadcomment) August 5, 2024

5.

That tortoise and the hare plot gonna get you everytime https://t.co/gOsRStb3NT — Ky ♡ (@LIVBELAIR) August 5, 2024

6.

Pride goeth before the fall https://t.co/enJAeyTG7a — very moisturized (@verymoisturized) August 5, 2024

7.

“Oh shit” look is priceless! — Lycurgus (@Lycurgus78thPA) August 5, 2024

Source @ayeejuju