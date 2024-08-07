Sport fail olympics

This Spanish speed walker’s premature celebration was a salutary lesson for us all (and so painfully funny)

David Harris. Updated August 7th, 2024

We’ve seen many heroic and bizarre failures in the Paris Olympics so far, most recently the poor pole vaulter betrayed by his own penis.

The latest example is a cautionary tale about not counting your chickens before they’ve hatched. Here’s Spanish race walker Laura García-Caro, on the brink of securing a bronze medal as she nears the end of the 20km final.

It was shared by juju on Twitter/X and was watched by 41 million people, which will hardly be of any solace to García-Caro.

Oh dear. Excruciating stuff!

As you’d expect, the comments were a mixed bag of opinions.

