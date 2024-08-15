Andrew Tate said Liz Truss was ‘the best chance the UK had’ and of all the replies Piers Morgan said it best

Politics Andrew tate comebacks Liz Truss

It’s been a bit of a week for Liz Truss, the former PM for 15 minutes who is still being haunted by the lettuce that outlasted her time in Downing Street.

Not for the first – or last – time, Truss found Herself out of step with public opinion after declaring the Led By Donkeys stunt was simply not funny.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

And how furious about it was she? This furious.

What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons. This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won't stand for it. Would we see the same reaction if the activists were far-right? — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 14, 2024

The good news for Truss is that she can at least still rely on one high profile supporter. The bad news for Truss is that it’s Andrew Tate.

You know, when Liz got fired the entire media said she was a loser and a failure. Seeing her recent takes on free speech, and knowing the media, she was probably the best chance the UK had. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 14, 2024

With supporters like this, who needs leaf vegetables?

And Tate’s declaration received no end of on-point responses …

Taking on free speech? She was literally pissed by a banner with a lettuce and a sentence. — Savan Qadir (@savanQadir) August 14, 2024

the best chance the UK had for what? — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) August 14, 2024

Free speech lecture from a Far Right degenerate. — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) August 14, 2024

… but Tate’s old sparring partner Piers Morgan surely said it best.

She nearly bankrupted the country in just 45 days as Prime Minister, and we’re all

still paying the price for it. Hard to imagine a bigger loser or failure. https://t.co/UHFWOuaC72 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2024

Tate wasn’t leaving it there.

Anyone the media says is good, is bad. Enslaved and regurgitating bullshit narratives like this one. Everyone the media says is bad, is good. Usually just refusing to bend to control from shadow orgs who destroy the common man. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 14, 2024

And neither was Morgan.

I blame the Matrix.

It’s controlled your mind and made you bonkers. https://t.co/5B3wRTA2wC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2024

