US donald trump joe biden us election

Joe Biden’s joke about Trump’s promise to ‘make America affordable’ was pure Dark Brandon

Poke Staff. Updated August 16th, 2024

We’re loving post-step-down Joe Biden‘s attitude to the press. Freed from the worry of having to be on his best behaviour to achieve re-election, he’s back to the Biden who told Trump to ‘Shut up, man.’ during the 2020 debate.

He’s happy to make jokes about his own age.

He’s quick to point out the double standards around reporting.

When asked for a reaction to Donald Trump‘s new soundbite about ‘making America affordable again’, he had a tip for the Former Guy.

People are overjoyed at Dark Brandon unleashed.

It isn’t even just fans of the President who are enjoying the extra sharpness.

Because we can, let’s hear what Joe Biden had to say about Trump during his last appearance.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab