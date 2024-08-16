Joe Biden’s joke about Trump’s promise to ‘make America affordable’ was pure Dark Brandon

US donald trump joe biden us election

We’re loving post-step-down Joe Biden‘s attitude to the press. Freed from the worry of having to be on his best behaviour to achieve re-election, he’s back to the Biden who told Trump to ‘Shut up, man.’ during the 2020 debate.

He’s happy to make jokes about his own age.

Biden: I served in the senate for 270 years. I know I only look 40, but I'm a little bit older. For the longest time I was too damn young because I was only 29 when I got elected, now I'm too damn old. pic.twitter.com/IVPD3qc1HZ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2024

He’s quick to point out the double standards around reporting.

Biden has no fucks left to give: “I told you, my policies are working. Start writing that way. Kay?” pic.twitter.com/NXKlYSFXsb — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 14, 2024

When asked for a reaction to Donald Trump‘s new soundbite about ‘making America affordable again’, he had a tip for the Former Guy.

Reporter: Trump says he wants to make America affordable again. Your response? Biden: He ought to get a job pic.twitter.com/LSDsu7cLOg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2024

People are overjoyed at Dark Brandon unleashed.

1.

2.

3.

I notice that whenever the press comes at Biden with a Diapered Duce quote, he always responds with a Dark Brandon grin or chuckle, and an appropriately smart-assed response.

I love it! https://t.co/IeWIJbBXSd — TDH (@td_hatch) August 15, 2024

4.

The man’s still got it. — Willard (@MrSqueakCorgi) August 15, 2024

5.

I’m honestly loving DGAF Joe Biden. This really is his perfect role to play in the 2024 campaign. https://t.co/JjNv5z8qTr — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) August 15, 2024

6.

Dark Brandon throwing – pic.twitter.com/6jyi2k0IxU — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) August 15, 2024

7.

8.

This response came with a chalk outline https://t.co/LBLooAzAan — Fishful Thinking (@FishBanc) August 15, 2024

9.

Dark Brandon has been let off the leash. Here's another $25 for telling it like it is @KamalaHQ. https://t.co/V54TY3VE9Y — Jeremy Blackburn (@jhblackb) August 15, 2024

10.

Dark Brandon took off the sunglasses and now No Fucks Joe is shooting lasers with his eyes. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) August 15, 2024

11.

Lolz. Sassy Dark Brandon is my favorite Dark Brandon pic.twitter.com/95KZkyWRiM — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) August 15, 2024

12.

Without the burden of campaigning, Biden is throwing out zingers again. https://t.co/qj3WH4yOHZ — Michael Senters the Sigillite (Yang Wen-Li stan) (@mike_senters) August 15, 2024

13.

Troll Biden is the best Biden. https://t.co/oct6PU0v6H — Mary Pezzulo (@mary_pezzulo) August 15, 2024

14.

No one would hire convicted felon Trump. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 15, 2024

It isn’t even just fans of the President who are enjoying the extra sharpness.

still hate him but he's kind of been spitting ever since we drove him out https://t.co/V0YOYIRoJZ — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) August 15, 2024

Because we can, let’s hear what Joe Biden had to say about Trump during his last appearance.

JUST NOW: President Biden purposely referred to Donald Trump as “Donald Dump.” President Biden has zero f*cks left to give!! pic.twitter.com/p5kNXHm1QD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 15, 2024

READ MORE

Joe Biden’s savage joke about Trump’s hair has got people crossing everything for six months of Dark Brandon

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab