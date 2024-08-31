This tutorial on how men should sit was funny, but the pisstake was much funnier

Entertainment funny

Fitness guru Mike Skrypchyk – also known as @planetmike_ – promises to help men get ‘shredded’ if they follow his instructions. We couldn’t possibly comment on that, but our eye has been caught by his beef with how men sit down.

Check out his advice.

It’s all a bit Andrew Tate, and the reactions on Instagram treated it with the contempt it deserved.

Took your advice. Now im a billionaire and people are commenting that im the best sitter in history. I also cured cancer.

daz_black

Can you do a tutorial on how to wipe? I’m trying to make the toilet paper serve me.

traftycraveler

Can you do the thing where the ping pong ball you’re trying to catch is rolling away from you and you try to get it for a little too long, and then it rolls under a table but you get on your hands and knees and still proceed to try and get it?

plant_world_studio

You took so many takes at pulling out a chair it got dark. Just sit, son.

jtaylward

Something ain’t right about caring about this.

grapejuiceboys

But the pisstaking ramped up to genius level when funny TikTokker @tank.sinatra shared this take.

These comments did it justice.

1.

I just sit on the table like a true Alpha male.

Just a troll

2.

“Make it look effortless”. It… It already is.

Lala

3.

I learned today that there are levels of insecurity I never even thought would be possible.

Herra Koo

4.

He’s trying to become famous as the incredibly basic task guy.

Itsblueberries

5.

Hahahaha. That guy has waaaay too much time on his hands.

Wldwst22

6.

IDK… that “you gotta make the chair serve you” sounded a little JD Vancey.

Countrybluey

7.

Dang, hand that man a ceo position now he really knows how to sit.



8.

The sound effects were priceless. lmao

mrpickle095

9.

Seems like too much work, I just jump on the table and eat like Tarzan.

Hex

That One Guy On TikTok had a better suggestion.

You gotta pull a Riker and swing your leg over the back of the chair into a seated position – total power move.

He may have a point.

