A clip of Harrison Ford mocking Trump’s grasp on reality has gone viral again – and it’s still topical

Celebrity donald trump Harrison ford

Prior to Trump’s first – and hopefully only – stint in the White House, he told the New York Times that Harrison Ford‘s performance inthe 1997 thriller Air Force One was his favourite on-screen depiction of a US President.

As Harrison Ford was doing the media rounds for the Force Awakens at the time, the subject came up. This was his funny response.

I FUCKING LOVE HARRISON FORD! Just swoooooooon pic.twitter.com/YlZaJIzAQu — KateSamuels.✡️ (@witty_shitty) September 7, 2024

“Donald, it was a movie. It’s not like this in real life, but how would you know?”

Kate Samuels’ timely reminder of Trump being owned sent the clip viral all over again, even getting a nod of agreement from Mark Hamill.

Same — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 7, 2024

Of course, he wasn’t the only one showing their love for the Hollywood star.

We have Mark Hamill AND Harrison Ford??? pic.twitter.com/md3v4FEWA9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 7, 2024

hahaha… “it’s a movie, Donald”…. chill tf out… who’s gonna tell the senile old fart that his favorite hulk hogan also does not really fight https://t.co/RBJCbO3uPb — ️ Makeabuck Capital ️ (@Makeabuck2) September 8, 2024

I have loved Harrison Ford since I was a kid! I think I have pretty good taste! https://t.co/wG0cwlhn6l — MelsRN (@MelodyPondRN) September 7, 2024

Thanks Harrison Ford! Let's make America sane again! — Rankindon (@vkerrjr) September 8, 2024

Harrison Ford for president ❤️ — Liam (@Viking_liam92) September 7, 2024

.. he is hilarious! — Indrani (@artbymitrai) September 7, 2024

Brilliant, luv the way he looks at the camera — Wolfetone (@MarkMag34498914) September 7, 2024

Harrison Ford is more presidential than idiot Trump…and…Harrison Ford doesn’t mind pointing out what a clown Trump is. https://t.co/LvcGDznVaR — Blue Texan in ATX & AVL ⭐️ (@WorkHardBeNice1) September 8, 2024

I have always loved him but now I love him even more. — INeverSaidIWasNice ️‍ (@PWusch) September 7, 2024

Although Trump has undoubtedly already seen it, this is probably what happened.

When #Trump sees this #HarrisonFord will go from- best people to- He is a loser!

I guess when your original comment means nothing, your 2nd reaction is also just as dumb. Basically Trump can try as hard as he wants but he cant outrun his own stupid!#MAGA #TrumpIsAFuckingBaboon https://t.co/VnJpa7m7gw — Albert CamusAlte (@NYMEPro) September 6, 2024

But we’re sure it was nothing to what happened when he heard this.

This Harrison Ford interview cured my depression #JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/H8tcJjhS3K — Lex (@lexie_labollita) February 11, 2020

