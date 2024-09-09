Celebrity donald trump Harrison ford

A clip of Harrison Ford mocking Trump’s grasp on reality has gone viral again – and it’s still topical

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2024

Prior to Trump’s first – and hopefully only – stint in the White House, he told the New York Times that Harrison Ford‘s performance inthe 1997 thriller Air Force One was his favourite on-screen depiction of a US President.

As Harrison Ford was doing the media rounds for the Force Awakens at the time, the subject came up. This was his funny response.

“Donald, it was a movie. It’s not like this in real life, but how would you know?”

Kate Samuels’ timely reminder of Trump being owned sent the clip viral all over again, even getting a nod of agreement from Mark Hamill.

Of course, he wasn’t the only one showing their love for the Hollywood star.

Although Trump has undoubtedly already seen it, this is probably what happened.

But we’re sure it was nothing to what happened when he heard this.

