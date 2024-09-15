‘What’s something you can say in any meeting to make it seem like you’re listening?’ – 19 game changers

Twitter Very British Problems

Just about anyone who’s been to a meeting has been to a meeting that could have been an e-mail.

It can be difficult to feign interest in the corporate-speak and ass-kissing that goes on at these things, so this might prove to be the most useful question VeryBritishProblems has ever posted.

What’s something you can say in any meeting to make it seem like you’re listening/know what you’re talking about? — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 13, 2024

There were too many great replies to share them all, but we reckon everyone should learn a few of these – just in case.

Can we explore the potential risks and opportunities of that approach? — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) September 13, 2024

We really need to prioritise scheduling the stage gates effectively to prevent scope creep and remit blur, ensuring we rightscale the resourcing requirements and ensure all MI and insights are sufficiently granular so we can report against our OKRs. — Ashles (@Ashles3000) September 13, 2024

With furrowed brow… "Just to clarify, if we…." *dramatic pause* "…never mind, I think I just answered my own question." — Kurt Kincaid (@kurt_kincaid) September 13, 2024

Sounds good, put that in an email to me and I’ll take it under advisement. — Priscilla Pilon (@PriscillaPilon) September 13, 2024

Let’s look closer at the details and circle back on this — St Annes Beach Huts (@StAnnesBeachHut) September 13, 2024

I’ll take a view on that in due course. — Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) September 13, 2024

What are your non-negotiables on that? — Sarah Hilton (@revisionstation) September 13, 2024

Let’s recap <nominates person who probably did listen> — Andy Furnival (@AndyFurnival2) September 13, 2024

That’s a great point, how do you see that impacting the overall strategy?” https://t.co/vBu1bHY6gr — Adelsexpertin (@Adelsexpertin) September 13, 2024

