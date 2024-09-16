14 things that sound like compliments but really are not

Life compliments

Sometimes, someone might think they’re saying something nice to you, but certain compliments can be layered with unflattering hidden meanings.

Twitter/X user @em_Lazzy wanted to know the things that people say that sound like compliments, but really aren’t.

What sounds like a compliment but isn’t? — Lazzyyyyyy (@em_Lazzy) August 18, 2024

Some of these suggestions will make you rethink every supposed nice thing that has ever been said to you.

1.

“i like how you don’t care what others think about you” https://t.co/I6PZPIh6XR — Daniii✰ (@ihydvniii) August 18, 2024

2.

anything that has “for your age” attached to it — kyle (@vapourion) August 18, 2024

3.

“You’re not like the others.” It might sound flattering, but it often means you’re being compared to a lower standard. — Antonis Paravantsos (@AParavantsos) August 18, 2024

4.

You look better in person…

so I was ugly on your phone??

Idk that just don’t hit for me https://t.co/igKx2mjm7Q — Ororo’s Bolt⚡️ (@__justjewels) August 18, 2024

5.

“I wish I was as confident as you” https://t.co/WNnHSxy6zq — SLAYO(ꪜ)ER (@SnowbirdKTH) August 18, 2024

6.

“You’re not like the other girls” or “You look better when-“ — Maggison’s child (@punkgirlyrock) August 18, 2024

7.

“You look like you lost weight “ https://t.co/Iu1NcbKVfv — My name is… (@oh2ny2nj) August 19, 2024

8.

I love that for you — Varnell Hill (@Yellowman617) August 18, 2024

9.

“You’re so good at following instructions.” — Daniel The Bard (@DrHizz) August 18, 2024

10.

“You’re beautiful in your own way” — Sakahdy (@sakahdy) August 18, 2024

11.

“You smell nice today” does it mean I don’t smell nice everyday??? — Mystery (@myster700) August 18, 2024

12.

Bald suits you — Sean ✝️ (@Saved_Sean_) August 18, 2024

13.

“Wow you look so pretty today.” Not the “today” — a (@shesomethnelse) August 18, 2024

14.

You look adorable sounds like I am a baby. — Freshly Squeezing (@FSqueezing) August 18, 2024

And the absolute no-no …

“you’re pretty for a _.” — grant (@cqntralls) August 18, 2024

We hope you never hear any of these so-called compliments …or say them.

READ MORE

Someone asked people what British compliments they could think of, and these 19 are the dog’s bollocks

Source: Twitter/X/@em_Lazzy

Image via Pexels.