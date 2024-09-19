Gary Lineker chose a spectacularly NSFW way to check if Alan Shearer could hear him and it’s a hilarious own goal we can all applaud

Celebrity Alan shearer gary lineker tv

You don’t see this sort of thing on Match of the Day, an outtake in which Gary Lineker wasn’t sure whether Alan Shearer could hear him amid the odd technical difficulty or two.

So he used the opportunity to use a spectacularly NSFW way to check, and the outcome made the whole thing even funnier, a clip that’s just gone viral on Twitter and is making everyone’s day better.

God I wish that would have been aired pic.twitter.com/GU46lbDdAC — Jonathan (@jonmikesav8) September 18, 2024

Back of the net!

Best bit of analysis linekar has done in a while — United (@CJC1878) September 18, 2024

Oof.

If there weren't already enough reasons to like Gary Lineker… https://t.co/InYtQkGLpx — Partridge Thornton (@PartridgeToffee) September 19, 2024

READ MORE

Alison Moyet had the very best response for these bigoted ‘reply guys’ bothering her on Twitter and had everyone cheering

Source @jonmikesav8