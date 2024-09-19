Celebrity Alan shearer gary lineker tv

Gary Lineker chose a spectacularly NSFW way to check if Alan Shearer could hear him and it’s a hilarious own goal we can all applaud

Poke Staff. Updated September 19th, 2024

You don’t see this sort of thing on Match of the Day, an outtake in which Gary Lineker wasn’t sure whether Alan Shearer could hear him amid the odd technical difficulty or two.

So he used the opportunity to use a spectacularly NSFW way to check, and the outcome made the whole thing even funnier, a clip that’s just gone viral on Twitter and is making everyone’s day better.

Back of the net!

Oof.

Source @jonmikesav8