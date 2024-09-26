Social Media funny children

The way this viral bilingual Japanese toddler laughs might just be the pick-me-up you’ve been looking for

Poke Staff. Updated September 26th, 2024

Four-year-old Japanese wonder-kid Emma-chan is already a social media influencer, with popular accounts on YouTube and Instagram. Along with her parents and little brother Leo, she is bilingual in Japanese and English, but she also speaks fluent giggle.

A clip of her practising English when she was three has gone viral all over again, purely down to her incredible belly laugh.

The video turned up on Twitter/X, where kouji spread the joy.

She’s always been a giggler.

You can also find Emma, Leo and their parents on YouTube.

Source Emma-chan & Baby Leo H/T @yoyonofukuoka Image Screengrab