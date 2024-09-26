The way this viral bilingual Japanese toddler laughs might just be the pick-me-up you’ve been looking for

Social Media funny children

Four-year-old Japanese wonder-kid Emma-chan is already a social media influencer, with popular accounts on YouTube and Instagram. Along with her parents and little brother Leo, she is bilingual in Japanese and English, but she also speaks fluent giggle.

A clip of her practising English when she was three has gone viral all over again, purely down to her incredible belly laugh.

The video turned up on Twitter/X, where kouji spread the joy.

The Japanese girl studying English is so funny that I can't help but laugh along with her. pic.twitter.com/dx9AmdAm6V — kouji (@yoyonofukuoka) September 24, 2024

1.

She's so adorable! Her laugh is infectious — Ketty D (@HolaKetty) September 24, 2024

2.

This is pure undiluted human happiness in a video https://t.co/6ZCt9aCktd — Rhys Williams (@RhysWilliams2) September 25, 2024

3.

me trying to make small talk at the post-conference dinner https://t.co/PbJItB5wam — John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) September 25, 2024

4.

ok, I don't normally share the insta influencer stuff, but this lil cherub's belly laughs are the balm we all need on this dumpsterfire website. Volume up, peeps. https://t.co/gM54Fo2ymL — cstreet.eth (@crystaldstreet) September 25, 2024

5.

OMG, I love her. I could listen to that laugh all day. Thank you for sharing. — Moose's Mom (@tracyo89980980) September 24, 2024

6.

7.

I keep thinking there’s an inside joke they’re not letting us in on and that’s why she’s laughing so hard — miscellany101 (@miscellany101) September 25, 2024

8.

Probably the best thing I'll see all day. Thank you — BaconLady ❤️ (@MonsterScara) September 24, 2024

9.

i think i just watched this over and over for 30 minutes pro-natalist propoganda https://t.co/4Tl6yQQ2ae — Razib Khan ✍️ (@razibkhan) September 25, 2024

10.

More of this in my time line please. Instead of Elon's platform of ugly nonsense. https://t.co/WsD6ZOBS79 — FatalforReal (@FATAL4REAL) September 25, 2024

She’s always been a giggler.

You can also find Emma, Leo and their parents on YouTube.

