Boris Johnson’s latest gaslighting BS implies Sue Gray overstated the severity of Partygate – 15 seriously unimpressed reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2024

After weeks of heavy promotion, the BBC’s planned interview with Boris Johnson had to be scrapped because Laura Kuenssberg had mistakenly sent him the notes. She came clean on Twitter/X.

While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked. But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday.

Despite her catastrophic gaffe, Johnson still got the chance to push his new book, Unleashed, when ITV’s Tom Bradby asked him some questions he (presumably) hadn’t seen beforehand.

He rowed back on his apology over Partygate.

Johnson even implied that there was something inappropriate about the way Sue Gray had investigated the allegations.

The scars of his mismanagement of the Covid pandemic run understandably deep, and people weren’t impressed by his attempts to paint his own lawbreaking in a less serious light.

Author Paul Bassett Davies had the perfect metaphor.

