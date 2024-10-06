Boris Johnson’s latest gaslighting BS implies Sue Gray overstated the severity of Partygate – 15 seriously unimpressed reactions

Politics boris johnson

After weeks of heavy promotion, the BBC’s planned interview with Boris Johnson had to be scrapped because Laura Kuenssberg had mistakenly sent him the notes. She came clean on Twitter/X.

Despite her catastrophic gaffe, Johnson still got the chance to push his new book, Unleashed, when ITV’s Tom Bradby asked him some questions he (presumably) hadn’t seen beforehand.

He rowed back on his apology over Partygate.

‘Do you regret apologising to the Queen?’@BorisJohnson explains to ITV News why he thinks apologising for Partygate was a mistake Watch @tombradby’s full interview with the former prime minister on ITV at 7pm https://t.co/xXZRHW7hDu pic.twitter.com/TEtglB2XWJ — ITV News (@itvnews) October 4, 2024

Johnson even implied that there was something inappropriate about the way Sue Gray had investigated the allegations.

NEW: Boris Johnson defends Partygate, saying the person who investigated it was Sue Gray "Remind our viewers who Sue Gray is… what post does she currently hold?" Bradby: "We're not going down this road… this is unfair on Sue Gray who is not here to defend herself" pic.twitter.com/SuhmA4UxZn — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 4, 2024

The scars of his mismanagement of the Covid pandemic run understandably deep, and people weren’t impressed by his attempts to paint his own lawbreaking in a less serious light.

Excusing the fact he’s rocked up to the ITV studios having ironed his hair with a golf shoe, here’s overflatulent societal shagnasty and disgraced ex Prime Minister Boris Johnson blaming Sue Gray for his breakdancing competitions during lockdown pic.twitter.com/EHGPONWkya — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 4, 2024

Is the implication that Sue Gray set up multiple parties for Boris + co to simple walk into and enjoy because otherwise how is it her fault https://t.co/vRoohOUe29 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 5, 2024

Is that Sue Gray, who Johnson chose to investigate partygate, thanked her, and subsequently said she had done a good job? What is it with these failed politicians and their selective memories! https://t.co/YJZ3P71IEd — Celia (Crikey!) Fox (@cels1952) October 5, 2024

So the police I presume were also in cahoots in this massive conspiracy when they themselves found you to have broken the law??? Pathetic till the end Boris, always somone else's fault isn't it — Clifford (@holte) October 4, 2024

I mean yeah it does feel off tbh but at the end of the day Sue Gray wasn’t the one partying while a lot of us watched multiple funerals on our phones or laptops. https://t.co/znTm4Wd1hn — nicole eloise ♿️️‍ (@nicoleloiseee) October 5, 2024

In 200 years's time, historians will marvel at how this grifting charlatan conned this nation for so long. Once the trappings of power are stripped away he is just a small boy telling implausible lies.

And before you come for me, HE appointed Sue Gray to investigate him. #r4today https://t.co/KICKygGFRZ — Steffi Ede (@MumofFatCassie) October 5, 2024

Boris Johnson declaring that Sue Gray's appointment smells a bit dodgy (which it fucking does) as a vindication of Partygate (which it fucking isn't) like me in year 4 saying it's fine that I wrote "hello stupid" on Stephen Aitken's work coz he pushed Mark Essen over in PE. https://t.co/9HY9KfpeyL — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 5, 2024

Guy was the prime minister throwing parties with his mates while stopping people attending funerals for their family members, but he thinks Sue Gray is the problem. He’s definitely the dumbest prime minister of all time https://t.co/oxzeWU7kp8 — Duke (@WesDeucalion) October 5, 2024

Boris Johnson opens up very sore Covid wounds again on #Partygate hoping to scapegoat Sue Gray. Je allowed govt to party as we were locked down, losing loved ones without saying goodbye. He’s an utter bastard and totally beyond contempt. pic.twitter.com/1nPpF6d1Xj — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) October 5, 2024

REMINDER Johnson was removed as PM by his own Ministers for lying. He was suspended as an MP by his own MPs for lying to Parliament. He removed himself from Parliament rather than face the voters. https://t.co/XweEpgntvZ — Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) October 5, 2024

Disgraced ex Prime Minister Boris Johnson should feel deep shame for all the lies and disastrous handling of the COVID epidemic, instead

Johnson defends Partygate, saying the person who investigated was Sue Gray?! Just like unflushable t**d.

pic.twitter.com/jTxdSMYfce — Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) October 5, 2024

Alexa – show me a good example of someone with no integrity, moral compass or humility. What an absolute waste of space! https://t.co/dmQHAs5Z6S — Steve McGrory (@SteveMcGrory2) October 5, 2024

You know who else investigated Partygate, Boris? The Metropolitan Police. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 4, 2024

Author Paul Bassett Davies had the perfect metaphor.

I don't want to read Boris Johnson's memoir for the same reason that I don't want to read a postcard from someone who burgled my house to pay for their holiday and left a turd on the bed. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 5, 2024

