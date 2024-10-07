Strangers played charades at a train station in shocking ‘Londoners being nice to each other’ moment

Life London

Ah London.

A world famous capital city.

Home to between 9-10 million people.

The place that terrifies Coronation Street characters.

This. Is. Phenomenal. Corrie characters aghast at “London?”pic.twitter.com/iVAC6Gs9hR — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 29, 2023

Now, London might be many things, but “friendly” isn’t necessarily one of them. And definitely not when it comes to public transport. So when you see something like this video, it restores a little bit of your faith in humanity.

Londoner Jess Dawson captured a video of people waiting on opposite sides of the platforms at a London Overground station playing a game of charades.

Wholesome content on a Friday morning pic.twitter.com/3bagZgZxYP — L (@L_ren27) October 4, 2024

The video was then shared on Twitter/X where it has gone viral. And it seems to be just the kind of good news story people need – made all the sweeter when you see people who actually took part finding one another in the TikTok comments.

People have been sharing the love for the video.

1.

Without wanting to sound dramatic, I truly see the meaning of life through interactions like this. It’s what being a human is all about https://t.co/LS9cgxyVPf — Poppy (@PoppyGK) October 4, 2024

2.

What a vibe! All we really want is to connect with each other and play charades — Benjamin Pyzer (@PyzerTraining) October 4, 2024

3.

Imagine this … strangers being nice to each other on the London Underground. Playing charades . Love to see it https://t.co/m0xLJJi0Yj — RED (⚪️) (@TheArsenalNote) October 4, 2024

4.

Strangers being nice to each other on London public transport? Is this some parallel universe? — Tamil Talki (@tamiltalki_2) October 4, 2024

5.

Horrified to see the comments section is overwhelmingly positive — TimeツTraveler (@rg_siva_) October 4, 2024

6.

Moments like this are surprisingly common in C21st UK cities. Brits mainly want to get along and if possible have a laugh. https://t.co/oKRzqDn2D7 — Dr. Chris A Williams (@OU_Williams) October 4, 2024

7.

I love London — Anne-Laure Le Cunff (@neuranne) October 4, 2024

8.

Gotta love London ❤️

To be honest, I get massively annoyed at the UK but when it comes to fun and frivolity, there is no place I would rather live. https://t.co/oCoLyOLkvw — Anne_Engström (@TheKiwiStoa) October 4, 2024

9.

This is one of the most WHOLESOME videos I have seen in my life❤️ — Mysterious⁴⁵ (@mysterious45_) October 4, 2024

10.

i love this, the world is so wicked so the least we can do is create little pockets of joy for each other https://t.co/YzVLVoC8QA — sj (@eyeshinto) October 4, 2024

11.

About 6 yrs or so, outside the George in Edinburgh at midnight after 6N match, we had the best mass snowball fight, one side of the road against the other. Superb clean fun for grown adults who should’ve known better. — StephenM 48% Proof (@USAP09) October 4, 2024

12.

Humans are pretty awesome when they remember how to play together https://t.co/XKzZKClvyZ — Aisha (@geekxxchic) October 4, 2024

Source jessdawson, L-ren27 Image Screengrab