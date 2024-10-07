Life London

Strangers played charades at a train station in shocking ‘Londoners being nice to each other’ moment

Poke Reporter. Updated October 7th, 2024

Ah London.

A world famous capital city.

Home to between 9-10 million people.

The place that terrifies Coronation Street characters.

Now, London might be many things, but “friendly” isn’t necessarily one of them. And definitely not when it comes to public transport. So when you see something like this video, it restores a little bit of your faith in humanity.

Londoner Jess Dawson captured a video of people waiting on opposite sides of the platforms at a London Overground station playing a game of charades.

The video was then shared on Twitter/X where it has gone viral. And it seems to be just the kind of good news story people need – made all the sweeter when you see people who actually took part finding one another in the TikTok comments.

People have been sharing the love for the video.

Source jessdawson, L-ren27 Image Screengrab