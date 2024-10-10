Matt Le Tissier reckons people are coming round to his way of thinking and this response was a conspiracy theory we can all agree on

Weird World conspiracy theories Matt Le Tissier

To the world – briefly – of footballer turned pundit turned conspiracy theorist Matt Le Tissier, who reckons after several years of putting his thoughts, such as they are, out on Twitter, people are finally coming around to his way of thinking.

The one-time Southampton legend has shared too many conspiracies over the years to list here (you can find 14 of them here) although he was famously sceptical about Covid – obviously – and once appeared to suggest the government could control the weather.

This years weather so far has been horrific, wasn’t it lucky for the government that 4 years ago when they locked us down we had wall to wall sunshine for weeks on end. It’s almost like they planned it that way ‍♂️ — Matt Le Tissier ✝️ (@mattletiss7) April 9, 2024

Here he is sharing his thoughts on how he’s gone mainstream.

"People are waking up… there has been a massive change in how people view the mainstream media" @mattletiss7 We must continue to work #together and create the change we want to see It's up to us pic.twitter.com/6h3JFWYI9U — Together (@Togetherdec) October 9, 2024

And this response is one conspiracy theory we can surely all buy into.

Matt Le Tissier claims that when he first started posting conspiracy crap in 2020,

He received 95% push back and abuse.

“Now that’s completely flipped and people have woken up” That’s because you’ve created an echo chamber by blocking everyone dipshit. pic.twitter.com/inaiQridHN — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) October 9, 2024

Figures.

I wonder if there have been any major changes to any of the social media platforms he uses, such as a change of ownership, in the last few years? — sam (@samcramerrr) October 9, 2024

Strange how if you surround yourself with the same like minded individuals, with no other input, you only get one outcome‍♂️ — Fab (@fabneil) October 9, 2024

haha, so true, he just blocked all of us that called out his bullshit and now he is convinced he's changed the world because he only hears from people that agree with him. — West Ham Images (@HamImages) October 9, 2024

