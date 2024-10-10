Weird World conspiracy theories Matt Le Tissier

Matt Le Tissier reckons people are coming round to his way of thinking and this response was a conspiracy theory we can all agree on

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2024

To the world – briefly – of footballer turned pundit turned conspiracy theorist Matt Le Tissier, who reckons after several years of putting his thoughts, such as they are, out on Twitter, people are finally coming around to his way of thinking.

The one-time Southampton legend has shared too many conspiracies over the years to list here (you can find 14 of them here) although he was famously sceptical about Covid – obviously – and once appeared to suggest the government could control the weather.

Here he is sharing his thoughts on how he’s gone mainstream.

And this response is one conspiracy theory we can surely all buy into.

Figures.

