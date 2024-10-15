Entertainment HIGNFY tv

They did a University Challenge-style round on HIGNFY and Paul Merton’s comeback won ALL the bonus points

Poke Staff. Updated October 15th, 2024

We’ve already written about this wonderful moment on last week’s Have I Got News For You when former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Andrea Jenkyns suggested the studio audience had been rigged.

And now another moment from the show has gone viral, a University Challenge style round (Amol Rajan was the guest presenter, see?) which cued up Paul Merton for one of the great off the cuff comebacks (of about the million he’s done on the show so far).

Bravo, Mr Merton!

H/T @RupertMyers