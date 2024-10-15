They did a University Challenge-style round on HIGNFY and Paul Merton’s comeback won ALL the bonus points

Entertainment HIGNFY tv

We’ve already written about this wonderful moment on last week’s Have I Got News For You when former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Andrea Jenkyns suggested the studio audience had been rigged.

And now another moment from the show has gone viral, a University Challenge style round (Amol Rajan was the guest presenter, see?) which cued up Paul Merton for one of the great off the cuff comebacks (of about the million he’s done on the show so far).

This Paul Merton joke to @amolrajan on @haveigotnews might be the funniest spontaneous joke I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/q5622HeC6H — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) October 13, 2024

Bravo, Mr Merton!

This was one of Merton’s best ever shows https://t.co/7wrN52op1U — Mick Hodge (@Mick_Hodge67) October 14, 2024

Paul Merton has been the quickest wit on British television for 30 years and he’s still demonstrating his lightning-fast ability to find the funniest response. What makes this gag even more delicious is that it would take about 5 minutes to explain to a non-Brit why it’s funny… https://t.co/snwcR3gO08 — Paul Bentham – As Seen On & (@PaulBenthamEsq) October 15, 2024

Absolutely my kinda humourBrilliant stuff! https://t.co/urKG1fB1vp — Alice Stainer (@AliceStainer) October 14, 2024

