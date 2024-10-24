The ad for this ‘Eat This Book’ recipe book went wildly viral and it’s either the best or worst thing ever invented

US recipes

We’ve got a whole bunch of recipe books on the shelves, many more books, in fact, than meals we’ve ever cooked using them.

But if we were ever tempted to add to our pile of kitchen shelf classics, then it’s surely this one, American author and TV presenter Cathy Mitchell’s ‘Eat This Book’ recipe book which does exactly what it says on the, er, book, and it’s gone viral. Wildly viral.

I’m cryingdjdjdhj and she was serious too pic.twitter.com/swFDZYPKVz — Sam (@mythical_kat) October 21, 2024

And people were divided over whether it was the best or worst thing ever invented. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

people are acting like this is insane but like… she’s selling parchment paper with recipes printed on it? that’s genius lmao i’m shocked that none of the meal kit companies have tried doing this sort of thing https://t.co/CfOSxYIQhv — Viveros (@TheViveros) October 22, 2024

2.

This is genius because if you use this a lot you’re gonna have to continuously keep buying the book. — مصير (@its_effing_me) October 21, 2024

3.

Me after I like a recipe and I wanna have it again but I already ripped that page and threw it away pic.twitter.com/AhsbAWxvt8 — Sam (@mythical_kat) October 21, 2024

4.

This book is IMPOSSIBLE to find, I have to assume all the copies were eaten which means Cathy once again has been proven to be a genius https://t.co/9c3OlITmcq — Adult Beefswelling (@PumaFetish) October 21, 2024

5.

Yall talking about her bad but she would’ve flourished on the TikTok Shop. https://t.co/VIrTxPlj17 — I Dominican & I DominiWILL (@w_raphael_) October 21, 2024

6.

Maybe after the third book you don’t even need to refer to the drawings anymore and you actually become a good cook WAITTTTT pic.twitter.com/KSxpw7lU6J — Sam (@mythical_kat) October 21, 2024

7.

EAT THIS BOOK…oh Cathy Mitchell you icon… — Sam (@mythical_kat) October 21, 2024

8.

Why did I think the book was going to be edible — Ezra (@alwaysalImylife) October 21, 2024

9.

and she was a genius for that pic.twitter.com/YhwmwL10rm — rav ¹⁴³ (@ravspopqueens) October 21, 2024

And if you’re up for a bit of a deep dive …

There’s actually a really fascinating story to her and this series of books https://t.co/p0zB5Pa5sO https://t.co/tkwLeveyx5 — Mikaela (@FridayInHalifax) October 22, 2024

To conclude …

READ MORE

This 10-pin bowling tip on daytime Radio 2 took a fabulously unexpected NSFW turn (listen to the end!)

Source @mythical_kat