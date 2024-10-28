This Kevin Eldon ‘Amish Sex Pistols’ sketch from 2013 has been doing the rounds again and it’s pitch perfect

Entertainment comedy tv

Kevin Eldon is an underrated comedy genius. Even if you don’t immediately recognise his name, you’ll surely be familiar with his face as he’s appeared in so many brilliant TV shows and films including Hot Fuzz, Four Lions, I’m Alan Partridge, Brass Eye, Nighty Night, Green Wing, The IT Crowd, Detectorists, Inside No. 9 and so many more.

He’s also the only actor to play two different roles in Game of Thrones (Camello and Goldcloak).

In 2013 he had his own sketch show on BBC2, It’s Kevin. It was brilliantly funny and off-beat and it’s a crime that it was only aired for one series.

Here’s a typically wonderful sketch from the show featuring the ‘Amish Sex Pistols’. It’s a pitch-perfect recreation of the infamous Bill Grundy 1976 interview with the band which spawned the Daily Mirror headline ‘The Filth and the Fury’. Shared on Twitter by 120 Revisited.

‘It’s Kevin’ – BBC2 (2013)

Amish Sex Pistols (Bill Grundy parody) “Nothing. Rude word. Next question.”pic.twitter.com/L63lOCIH6K — 120 Revisited (@120Revisited) September 26, 2024

Perfection! Did you spot Bridget Christie, Matt Berry and Peter Serafinowicz?

It brought back some great memories for other Twitter users.

This is pure genius. Everything hits. The cue dot for the advert break appearing in the corner is the tops it off for me! Kevin and his team at max power! — gazlar please (@gazlarplease) September 27, 2024

High art. Anytime this clip comes across my feed I end up watching it 10 times in a row. — wine dad (@chairs__missing) September 27, 2024

How have I never known that this existed?!?!?!?!? It is so perfect in every way!!!! — Rob Johnston (@Robbie_J) September 27, 2024

I bow to the genius of this. How could you even dream of a concept like this? Incredible. — S t e v e F l y n n. Read bio before following (@steveflynn37) September 27, 2024

Kevin is a bleddy genius — Tara Montane (@taratronic) September 27, 2024

Wow, the set and camera angles are dead-on. — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) September 26, 2024

Blimey! What a cast! — Squiddy (@miss_squiddy) September 27, 2024

I watch this once, twice a month. It is absolute perfection. https://t.co/ziTylNcyrE — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 28, 2024

One of the greatest ever things on television https://t.co/6muvAldvcH — Dangerous Minds (@DangerMindsBlog) September 28, 2024

Don’t know why Amish Bill Grundy is also funny but it is. https://t.co/Ejp5jNJgIR — Swansonian (@swansonian) September 27, 2024

I've always loved this sketch. It's just one idea perfectly realised with spectacular attention to the minutiae. https://t.co/sFNUR22wxR — Partridge Thornton (@PartridgeToffee) September 27, 2024

For a greater appreciation of just how perfect it is, here’s a brilliant side-by-side comparison.

Source 120Revisited Image Screengrab