This Kevin Eldon ‘Amish Sex Pistols’ sketch from 2013 has been doing the rounds again and it’s pitch perfect

David Harris. Updated October 28th, 2024

Kevin Eldon is an underrated comedy genius. Even if you don’t immediately recognise his name, you’ll surely be familiar with his face as he’s appeared in so many brilliant TV shows and films including Hot Fuzz, Four Lions, I’m Alan Partridge, Brass Eye, Nighty Night, Green Wing, The IT Crowd, Detectorists, Inside No. 9 and so many more.

He’s also the only actor to play two different roles in Game of Thrones (Camello and Goldcloak).

In 2013 he had his own sketch show on BBC2, It’s Kevin. It was brilliantly funny and off-beat and it’s a crime that it was only aired for one series.

Here’s a typically wonderful sketch from the show featuring the ‘Amish Sex Pistols’. It’s a pitch-perfect recreation of the infamous Bill Grundy 1976 interview with the band which spawned the Daily Mirror headline ‘The Filth and the Fury’. Shared on Twitter by 120 Revisited.

Perfection! Did you spot Bridget Christie, Matt Berry and Peter Serafinowicz?

It brought back some great memories for other Twitter users.

For a greater appreciation of just how perfect it is, here’s a brilliant side-by-side comparison.

