Celebrity Hugh Grant paparazzi

Hugh Grant’s magnificent takedown of this paparazzi back in the day is up there with the very best things he’s ever done

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2024

We love all things Hugh Grant – even the Lair of the White Worm (especially the Lair of the White Worm!) and he’s been getting plenty of acclaim for his unexpected switch into horror, Heretic.

We mention him after this clip of singer Chappell Roan taking issue with a photographer on the red carpet went wildly viral and not everyone appreciated it (they were wrong, obviously).

And it got people sharing of other celebrities taking issue with photographers from back in the day, and doing it with a little bit more – how you say – heft.

And they don’t get much heftier than this clip of Hugh Grant giving a photographer some serious what for from back in the day and it’s simply magnificent (sound up!).

Up there with the very best things he’s ever done, and we mean that in a good way. Also surely the most noughties thing you’ll see today.

And also …

And because we’re talking the estimable HG!

READ MORE

Saoirse Ronan silenced all the men on Graham Norton by reminding them what it’s like for women and it’s simply magnificent

Source @inceptstellar