Hugh Grant’s magnificent takedown of this paparazzi back in the day is up there with the very best things he’s ever done

Celebrity Hugh Grant paparazzi

We love all things Hugh Grant – even the Lair of the White Worm (especially the Lair of the White Worm!) and he’s been getting plenty of acclaim for his unexpected switch into horror, Heretic.

We mention him after this clip of singer Chappell Roan taking issue with a photographer on the red carpet went wildly viral and not everyone appreciated it (they were wrong, obviously).

hate to say it but she’s not gonna make it very long as a top name in the industry pic.twitter.com/94tvoS0p8J — skye (@_lightuptheskye) October 26, 2024

And it got people sharing of other celebrities taking issue with photographers from back in the day, and doing it with a little bit more – how you say – heft.

And they don’t get much heftier than this clip of Hugh Grant giving a photographer some serious what for from back in the day and it’s simply magnificent (sound up!).

“chappell roan is mean to paparazzi” some of you would combust seeing how hugh grant dealt with them in the 00s pic.twitter.com/AkvdgvhTft — alan b. (@inceptstellar) October 27, 2024

Up there with the very best things he’s ever done, and we mean that in a good way. Also surely the most noughties thing you’ll see today.

“Get that camera out of my face before i kill you” REAL — Mattydee (@MattyD2423) October 27, 2024

They need to maximize their queen slay together — Katy (@HatchetRuck) October 27, 2024

this is how every celebrity should treat paparazzi https://t.co/IK04DU57iC — florrez (@RockyFlorrez) October 28, 2024

“youve got no personality” — av (@septemberelenas) October 27, 2024

And also …

My favourite one is Tarantino pic.twitter.com/18iRAoMagw — Connor Webb (@connorwebb2244) October 28, 2024

And because we’re talking the estimable HG!

Pap: “you’re not gonna kill me”

Hugh: https://t.co/VTE4AQVDYU — Bryan Lee (@bprimetimel) October 28, 2024

Source @inceptstellar