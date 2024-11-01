This ‘dog in a spider costume’ prank will forever be wickedly funny

Animals dogs halloween pranks

Farewell then, Halloween, two months of the year when entire supermarket aisles are given over to cheap plastic spooky tat and one night spent hiding behind the sofa waiting for kids to stop knocking on the front door.

Despite all the effort and money – so much money – spent, it’s fair to say most Halloween costumes aren’t that scary.

Here’s one example of how to do it right. It’s a classic prank and it’s genuinely terrifying.

Polish magician Sylwester Wardęga had the inspired idea to dress his dog in a spider outfit and to film the terror and chaos that followed.

It’s been shared again on Twitter by Massimo. Arachnophobes, look away now.

That time Sylwester Wardęga bought a giant spider Halloween costume for his dog and let him loose.pic.twitter.com/CkpViHV1G9 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 23, 2024

Chillingly hilarious! Let’s take in some of the reactions.

1.

The only thing scarier than the costume is the speed at which that dog runs — nfy (@nonfungibleyash) October 23, 2024

2.

Oh my God, this is too much… I can't breathe from laughing! — Mohammad Azdy (@MS_Azdy) October 23, 2024

3.

“And the winner of Halloween is …. “ https://t.co/O9KuSdkGQ0 — FurstyFish (@furstyfish) October 23, 2024

4.

I’ll never not laugh at this https://t.co/Y7OwEFNz4M — Polyroller (@polyroller) October 24, 2024

5.

Not gonna lie, that would scare the shit out of me in the dark. https://t.co/Yzev16vLqY — that artist… (@thatmouthybroad) October 24, 2024

Diabolical stuff.

