This ‘dog in a spider costume’ prank will forever be wickedly funny

David Harris. Updated November 1st, 2024

Farewell then, Halloween, two months of the year when entire supermarket aisles are given over to cheap plastic spooky tat and one night spent hiding behind the sofa waiting for kids to stop knocking on the front door.

Despite all the effort and money – so much money – spent, it’s fair to say most Halloween costumes aren’t that scary.

Here’s one example of how to do it right. It’s a classic prank and it’s genuinely terrifying.

Polish magician Sylwester Wardęga had the inspired idea to dress his dog in a spider outfit and to film the terror and chaos that followed.

It’s been shared again on Twitter by Massimo. Arachnophobes, look away now.

Chillingly hilarious! Let’s take in some of the reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Diabolical stuff.

Source @Rainmaker1973