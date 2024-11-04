News dan wootton

Someone bought Dan Wootton’s website domain name to redirect to another site and it’s an A+ prank

Poke Reporter. Updated November 4th, 2024

TV presenter and journalist [insert sarcastic air quotes as appropriate] Dan Wootton’s problems continue, you’ll be sorry/delighted [delete as appropriate] to hear.

This week’s pop culture newsletter Popbitch revealed that the presenter – and noted Meghan Markle superfan – had not renewed the domain for danwootton.com.

It also said that someone else had bought the available domain name – and was holding it hostage for $25,000.

Turns out that whoever is holding the domain has set up a redirect to the online news site, Byline Times.

Now, if you click on danwootton.com, it sends readers to a Byline Times landing page of negative Dan Wootton stories, including him being fired from GB News.

To be clear, the prank is not the work of Byline Times.

Still, people On Twitter/X appreciate the prank.

