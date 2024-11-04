Someone bought Dan Wootton’s website domain name to redirect to another site and it’s an A+ prank

News dan wootton

TV presenter and journalist [insert sarcastic air quotes as appropriate] Dan Wootton’s problems continue, you’ll be sorry/delighted [delete as appropriate] to hear.

This week’s pop culture newsletter Popbitch revealed that the presenter – and noted Meghan Markle superfan – had not renewed the domain for danwootton.com.

Everyone should pay a visit to this fantastic website: https://t.co/uLO9c3d9kK Courtesy of popbitch…. pic.twitter.com/4gEKII5FKc — Professor J Schwinger (@TheBashBish) October 31, 2024

It also said that someone else had bought the available domain name – and was holding it hostage for $25,000.

Turns out that whoever is holding the domain has set up a redirect to the online news site, Byline Times.

I wouldn’t normally say this, but everyone should go to this excellent websitehttps://t.co/LJvWLXqRlI pic.twitter.com/7dYmrTctjs — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) October 31, 2024

Now, if you click on danwootton.com, it sends readers to a Byline Times landing page of negative Dan Wootton stories, including him being fired from GB News.

To be clear, the prank is not the work of Byline Times.

Just so people know – we had nothing to do with this re-direct https://t.co/XtDgfYNHeU — Byline Times (@BylineTimes) November 1, 2024

Still, people On Twitter/X appreciate the prank.

Funniest thing I’ve read today! Dan Cretins website has been taken hostage and if you search it you’re re-directed to @BylineTimes . Pat on the back for whoever has done this pic.twitter.com/IZvNQQ8Zg2 — SussexReign (@SussexReign) October 31, 2024

This is brilliant! He could use the crowdfunded money of over £30k he got together to paid for it seeing as he’s yet to take anyone to court like he said he would. — Ben Andrews (@Benand_rews) November 1, 2024

Oh no. Something bad has happened to Dan Wootton.

How very very very very very very very sad.

Oh dear. Pray for Dan https://t.co/AEODRNzvco — Phil Jones (@PhilJonesy3) November 1, 2024

I would like to second that. https://t.co/kXdUoR2zpX — Jessica Wilkins (@JessicaFWilkins) November 1, 2024

I love this for him. https://t.co/IsuwXj1vrt — Simon BlueSky is Better (@MoveToBlueSky) November 1, 2024

Frankly, I think I’d be interested to buy it at 25k. The possibilities are endless. — t1pnl (@t1pnl) October 31, 2024

Gift it to Meghan Markle and watch his brain explode — The 13th Duke of Wybourne (@TheEdge65) November 1, 2024

Looks like Dan’s not taken back control? pic.twitter.com/P05dGqASGk — Nick Wray (@nicktweet) October 31, 2024

