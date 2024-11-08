‘What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever received?’ – 17 instances of flummoxing flattery

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Everyone loves receiving a compliment. Or rather, they love receiving compliments that make sense.

Because, as it turns out, sometimes people notice bizarre things to praise. That’s according to the findings of Reddit user Shinra-Tenseii, who posed this head scratcher to the collected intelligence of r/AskReddit:

What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever received?

Here are some of the more unlikely replies that had good intentions, we think…

1.

‘Someone told me, “You have the aura of a librarian.”’

-WholesomeVyria

2.

‘A kid once walked up to be and told me “your teeth are very white, but that’s probably because you’re black”’

-thiagoalves1299

3.

‘A stranger commented, ‘You walk like someone who knows where the delicious munchies are.’ I felt strangely proud.’

-Nora_Leaf

4.

‘Someone once told me, ‘You have the perfect ears for holding sunglasses.’ I had no idea how to interpret it.’

-ErinParsons_

5.

‘I was informed, ‘Your eyebrows seem like they’d win a fight.’ I had no idea it was a competition!’

-Olivia_Swish

6.

‘Where I live (sharing because I’m not sure if this is normal) we have different types of changing rooms at the pool. One would be the male shared one, one would be the female shared one and the last one would be private changing rooms. ‘I was changing in the shared female one with my eight year old, and there was another mom with her two kids, being busy keeping it together since the kids were excited, and one of the two kids kept staring at me while mom was dressing the other one. I smiled at her and said something along the lines of “Hey, what a cool pool, right?”. She answered with “you must produce a lot of milk”… The honesty and innocence of a child makes me laugh so hard.’

-Kaledalharbi999

7.

‘Someone told me, “You have the energy of a cactus.”’

-PureZephira

8.

‘Went in for a minor surgery at 23, was getting prepped by a nurse + nursing student. Nurse to student: “You can tell he’s young by the elasticity of his skin” Me: Aww thank you! Nurse: That was information not a compliment Me: :(‘

-Itsjeancreamingtime

9.