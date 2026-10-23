Twitter Americans Brits language

An American asked what Brits call ‘pins and needles’ and these homegrown answers will make you proud to be British

Poke Reporter. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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To Twitter – no, stick with us, please – where New Englander @laynemorgan had a question for us lot on the other side of the Atlantic.

They were wondering if had a different name for what Americans call ‘pins and needles’ and offered up a suggestion of their own.

And while you will already know the obvious answer – ‘we call it pins and needles too’ – it prompted no end of very funny replies which, for once, both sides of the Atlantic could enjoy equally. For the most part.

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