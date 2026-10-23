An American asked what Brits call ‘pins and needles’ and these homegrown answers will make you proud to be British

Twitter Americans Brits language

To Twitter – no, stick with us, please – where New Englander @laynemorgan had a question for us lot on the other side of the Atlantic.

They were wondering if had a different name for what Americans call ‘pins and needles’ and offered up a suggestion of their own.

what do British people call pins and needles? Feels like one of those things where I’m gonna be minding my business some day and get jump scared by someone telling me y’all call it something like “millions and billions of crumpet spiders” — Layne Morgan (@laynemorgan) October 22, 2026

And while you will already know the obvious answer – ‘we call it pins and needles too’ – it prompted no end of very funny replies which, for once, both sides of the Atlantic could enjoy equally. For the most part.

1. we call it pins and needles but in like a superior way — Witch's Hex 🧙🏻 ✨ 🎃 (@DoomerCoomer) October 22, 2026

2. We don’t have a name for it, if it happens to someone we take them out back and amputate their leg. — Year of the burd (@Frikerf) October 22, 2026

3. Hi sorry we just call it pins and needles but if it helps we call sprinkles hundreds and thousands — Sage🇵🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️she/they🪩 (@iamevil56) October 22, 2026

4. You mean to tell me Americans don’t call it the Super Magic Fizz Leg sponsored by Pepsi? — Mathaius 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Mathaius1873) October 22, 2026

5. Pins and needles is inherently British sounding. It's you who should be calling it Kentucky grifters or something. — Rob (@ooobenblief) October 22, 2026

6. You’re close. We call it The Right Proper Collyprickles — Pride Reads Drew🏳️‍🌈 (@druzif) October 22, 2026

7. …pins and needles. I thought it was a British term and Americans call it tonsilitis or something idk — GoDreamie (@GoDreamie) October 22, 2026