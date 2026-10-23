Twitter Americans Brits language
An American asked what Brits call ‘pins and needles’ and these homegrown answers will make you proud to be British
To Twitter – no, stick with us, please – where New Englander @laynemorgan had a question for us lot on the other side of the Atlantic.
They were wondering if had a different name for what Americans call ‘pins and needles’ and offered up a suggestion of their own.
what do British people call pins and needles? Feels like one of those things where I’m gonna be minding my business some day and get jump scared by someone telling me y’all call it something like “millions and billions of crumpet spiders”
— Layne Morgan (@laynemorgan) October 22, 2026
And while you will already know the obvious answer – ‘we call it pins and needles too’ – it prompted no end of very funny replies which, for once, both sides of the Atlantic could enjoy equally. For the most part.