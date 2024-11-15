Life mansplainers

This woman’s magnificent ‘mansplainer explainer’ chart is as brilliant (and sadly relatable) today as it was then

John Plunkett. Updated November 15th, 2024

We’ve written a bunch of posts about mansplainers in the last week or so and it got us thinking about this fabulous ‘mansplainer expaliner’ chart from back in the day.

It was created by author, consultqnt, photographer and much else besides @kimgoodwin who said: ‘I have had more than one male colleague sincerely ask whether a certain behavior is mansplaining. Since apparently this is hard to figure out, I made one of them a chart.’

And it’s brilliant.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Magnificently done!

Source @kimgoodwin