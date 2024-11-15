This woman’s magnificent ‘mansplainer explainer’ chart is as brilliant (and sadly relatable) today as it was then

Life mansplainers

We’ve written a bunch of posts about mansplainers in the last week or so and it got us thinking about this fabulous ‘mansplainer expaliner’ chart from back in the day.

It was created by author, consultqnt, photographer and much else besides @kimgoodwin who said: ‘I have had more than one male colleague sincerely ask whether a certain behavior is mansplaining. Since apparently this is hard to figure out, I made one of them a chart.’

And it’s brilliant.

I have had more than one male colleague sincerely ask whether a certain behavior is mansplaining. Since apparently this is hard to figure out, I made one of them a chart. pic.twitter.com/7DZ1RTrB3R — Kim Goodwin (@kimgoodwin) July 19, 2018

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Magnificently done!

Cute infographic for the terminally dense of the male gender (notice, not all qualify). — Elizabeth Wallace (@ElizaWallace27) July 20, 2018

Of course! I know a number of men who are great at not mansplaining. — Kim Goodwin (@kimgoodwin) July 20, 2018

My wife asked me to explain "" Mansplaining"" a few years ago. After, she said it happens to her a lot. I did wonder if that situation would be its own self referencing loop, but thanks to your chart it seems like I am in the clear #ta — Mark Grout (@MarkSGrout) July 21, 2018

“Explaining while male” is perfectly acceptable 😉 — Kim Goodwin (@kimgoodwin) July 21, 2018

I confess, I'm a little confused by the middle box — Richard Dalton (@mauvyrusset) July 19, 2018

Source @kimgoodwin