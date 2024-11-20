Mark Radcliffe has been sharing some of the ‘world’s worst album covers’ and they’re a horrifying treat

Pics album covers

We’ve long been fans of radio broadcaster, writer and musician Mark Radcliffe, he’s been part of our lives since the early 90’s when he took over the ‘graveyard shift’ on Radio 1 alongside Marc ‘The Boy Lard’ Riley.

He’s recently been to an art exhibition in Warrington where they’re displaying some of the worst album covers in the world and he was kind enough to share some of the exhibits with his Twitter followers.

They’re astonishingly bad, and we invite you now to to punish your eyeballs.

Warrington art gallery has an unmissable exhibition of the world’s worst album covers. There are no (printable) words: pic.twitter.com/jswPuFFDJO — Mark Radcliffe (@themarkrad) November 15, 2024

For ease of viewing, we’ll display them in full below.

