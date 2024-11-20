Pics album covers

Mark Radcliffe has been sharing some of the ‘world’s worst album covers’ and they’re a horrifying treat

David Harris. Updated November 20th, 2024

We’ve long been fans of radio broadcaster, writer and musician Mark Radcliffe, he’s been part of our lives since the early 90’s when he took over the ‘graveyard shift’ on Radio 1 alongside Marc ‘The Boy Lard’ Riley.

He’s recently been to an art exhibition in Warrington where they’re displaying some of the worst album covers in the world and he was kind enough to share some of the exhibits with his Twitter followers.

They’re astonishingly bad, and we invite you now to to punish your eyeballs.

For ease of viewing, we’ll display them in full below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

