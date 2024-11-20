‘What makes you immediately dislike a person?’ – 20 absolutely instant turn-offs

Life relationships

Often in life, you just take an instant dislike to a person. Sometimes it can be hard to understand why, other times it’s totally obvious.

Reddit user Key-Rub-3047 recently asked:

“What makes you immediately dislike a person?”

And people had a lot of thoughts.

1.

“If they try and embarrass someone in a group setting”

-kakapoopoopeepeeshir

2.

“When they act nice and affectionate toward a person but talk bad about them behind their back.”

-Particular-Swim2461

3.

“Not much, but if we’re having a conversation and you’re not listening to me, we’re done here.”

-Miles_The_Man

4.

“Believes they’re the smartest person in the room at all times, even when shown to be an absolute clown… they still believe in there own superiority or elitism.”

-Empty-Refrigerator

5.

“How is everyone feeling today?

“C’mon, I can’t hear you, you can do better than that. “

“I hate you immediately.”

-Rude_Television2678

6.

“If they are cruel to animals.”

-Accomplished-Ebb1638

7.

“The ‘I just tell it like it is’ crowd. No, you’re just an asshole.”

-StarrGazzer14

8.

“When they talk over you.”

-Henchforhire

9.

“When they literally do not ask a single question about you. Like you go out to eat or hang out with this person and they just talk about themselves the entire time. You ask them questions, and they respond. It makes zero sense.”

-Necessary_Pickle_960