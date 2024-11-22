Twitter funny tweets TikTok

We thought we’d seen it all. But this? Strava being used… for fun?! And not purely for the purpose of letting the bros know how awesome and fast and consistent you are with your split times?

For the uninitiated, Strava is an app runners, riders and hikers use to track their routes.

It’s like a regular exercise tracking app except that it also has social media-type features, giving it the added benefit (from its developers’ perspective) of encouraging users to spend longer on the app stalking their exes’ running patterns.

Or, you know, checking out what their mates are up to.

Strava means “to strive” in Swedish, so that’s cool too. Anyway, here’s a fun video a Toronto runner put together out of a series of screenshots of his Strava app, showing routes he ran over the summer. Sound on!

“This guy wins.” Do you agree?

Well, in case you do, it’s worth considering this sceptical user’s response…

How does he run through buildings to do the angled lines pic.twitter.com/bRpolAgGnJ — EZRI. (@AVFCstreet) November 22, 2024

The devil’s in the detail. They seem to be suggesting that Duncan, yon Canadian sprinter, has fabricated this artefact using digital editing software. Dread the thought. How important is the detail, anyway? And how bad is the devil?

Besides, there’s a perfectly logical explanation, and it looks like this:

The best part, if you’re able to suspend your disbelief and embrace, for a moment, the possibility that this guy might be for real, is that this isn’t the first time he’s made a video out of his running history.

Check this out!

Did you ever see anything so impressive? We thought not. Time to up your game, runners!

