This farmer’s NSFW protest song is a hugely entertaining watch, just not for the reasons he was presumably hoping

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, thousands of farmers descended on Westminster this week to protest against new inheritance tax rules which are either threatening the future of our food supply or rich people paying their fair share, depending on your point of view.

Jeremy Clarkson was there and so was Nigel Farage – even Katie Hopkins turned up. It was that kind of do.

But none of that unholy trinity was as memorable as this particular farmer, who came up with a new take on The Combine Harvester, the 1970s novelty song which you probably remember sung by The Wurzels.

And it was a hugely entertaining watch, just not necessarily for the reasons he would have hoped.

“Oh I got a brand new combine harvester. I give it to Rachel Reeves.” pic.twitter.com/ibj8KADqYx — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) November 20, 2024

And while not everyone said the same thing, quite a few of them did.

1.

He lost faith in the bit after 2 seconds https://t.co/TFQ08K9CTw — Jamie H (@JamieHComedy) November 20, 2024

2.

There are videos of hostages held by Al-Qaeda who have looked more comfortable delivering a pre-planned performance on camera than this guy https://t.co/52S0Swk1Xo — Alfie Potts Harmer (@ahtralfie) November 20, 2024

3.

“Oh shit, this’ll be on the internet for ever ” pic.twitter.com/rF7nHgG5qA — Seankdla (the S stands for Sy Ableman) (@SeanKDLA) November 20, 2024

4.

The regret in his eyes the moment he starts, knowing he has to see it through. Like the jokes I tell at work. https://t.co/sbArvDeijk — Gilles (@OldGilles) November 20, 2024

5.

“That ‘I’ve dug myself into a hole’ look—relatable to every bad work joke.” — SURJEET CHAUDHARY (@thesurjetsingh) November 20, 2024

6.

Why does he look like someone’s holding a gun directly at him behind the camera? https://t.co/bdR9glC25X — Jessica (@BunnyJugs) November 20, 2024

7.

When you realise you’ve just paid £8.50 for a pint at the Christmas Markets https://t.co/zF8dVtnoEB pic.twitter.com/Lkp8KVMZ7O — Dan Reilly (@DanReilly92) November 20, 2024

8.

Fighting for his life there — Dan Riley (@DanRileyy3) November 20, 2024

9.

the “wtf am i doing the wife’s at home i could be watching pointless” blinking really adds to this — jovie ⭐️ (@dearjovie) November 20, 2024

10.

Bouncing about like he is a fucking combine harvester engine. — Jan Venegoor of Citylink (@GaelicRoadSign) November 20, 2024

11.

if I was a trembling wreck of insecurity I’d simply say no to recording a video for the Turning Point twitter account https://t.co/nR5RpCSP7E — Richard (@gamray) November 20, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Catchy, Can see this sticking around for a few months at least! UP THE FARMERS! — Larry Lines (@LinesLarry9442) November 20, 2024

To conclude …

Source @TPointUK