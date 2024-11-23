Videos archive tv

This clip of steeplejack Fred Dibnah scaling a chimney stack had people terrified all over again

David Harris. Updated November 23rd, 2024

Steeplejack and TV personality Fred Dibnah (1938 – 2004) was truly one of a kind. He was a natural as a TV presenter, with a superb friendly Lancashire accent. He was also completely, incomprehensibly fearless.

Over on Twitter No Context Brits have shared a 1978 video of the great man scaling the 200ft high chimney of Briar Mill, Oldham, cigarette in mouth. Incredibly, over the course of 5 months he single-handedly demolished the whole thing, brick by brick.

If you’re scared of heights, look away now. And if you just want to see the sphincter-tightening manoeuvre he makes to get to the very top, you can skip to 2:22.

The whistling wind makes it all the more scary.

Astonishing stuff. The replies, as usual, are worth a read.

And if that hasn’t sated your appetite for acrophobia, then you can always watch this clip of John Noakes climbing up Nelson’s Column.

