This clip of steeplejack Fred Dibnah scaling a chimney stack had people terrified all over again

Steeplejack and TV personality Fred Dibnah (1938 – 2004) was truly one of a kind. He was a natural as a TV presenter, with a superb friendly Lancashire accent. He was also completely, incomprehensibly fearless.

Over on Twitter No Context Brits have shared a 1978 video of the great man scaling the 200ft high chimney of Briar Mill, Oldham, cigarette in mouth. Incredibly, over the course of 5 months he single-handedly demolished the whole thing, brick by brick.

If you’re scared of heights, look away now. And if you just want to see the sphincter-tightening manoeuvre he makes to get to the very top, you can skip to 2:22.

The whistling wind makes it all the more scary.

A bit of Fred Dibnah for your Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Kf1dKV4gnZ — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 3, 2024

Astonishing stuff. The replies, as usual, are worth a read.

1.

Loved Fred on TV he just had no fear at all and he accent was ace — GoGtheGrey (@GoGtheGrey) November 3, 2024

2.

The bit at the top where he climbs over the boards, having to swing out terrifying. Fearless — PhilM9_GGMU (@Phil7GGMU) November 3, 2024

3.

Fred was the definition of, "No nonsense just get it done" — Jay & Smudge (@jay_smudge) November 3, 2024

4.

This makes me feel sick just watching. — Jon Walters (@jonfromkent) November 3, 2024

5.

I cannot imagine how unfathomably shredded Fred probably was in his prime. Climb a 100 foot ladder up and down all day and then smash bricks with a hammer. — Good Old Hoxton (@CommanderFace) November 3, 2024

6.

Everyone is talking about the dangers of Fred falling off. I'm thinking about him dropping his chisel and having to climb all the way down to get it. — Daryll Pitcher (@DaryllPitcher) November 3, 2024

7.

Do you think he takes a cheeky piss down the chimney hole, when he can’t be bothered to go all the way back down? — DelBoy jr Productions Ltd. (@DelBoyjrProd) November 3, 2024

And if that hasn’t sated your appetite for acrophobia, then you can always watch this clip of John Noakes climbing up Nelson’s Column.

Source No Context Brits Image Screengrab