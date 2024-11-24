Somebody found a way to ruin Pringles, but this reaction made it all hilariously worthwhile

Entertainment food

Never mind the mince pies and turkey, Christmas is Pringles season, right? Now, there are many and varied ways to eat Pringles – one at a time like a member of the aristocracy, handfuls at a time like the rest of us plebs, on a sandwich, inhaled directly from the tube – but the very funny and sweary @chefreactions has found someone with another option.

Prepare to be baffled.

There were comments – and questions. So many questions.

1.

What was even the point of using the Pringles cans in the beginning?

Phil, Interrupted

2.

Genuinely curious, do people actually eat this? These kinds of recipes?

cph_kiwi

3.

I’m convinced these guys are stoner cooks.

Duke Togo

4.

Why can’t he stir it with a spoon??

llc244

5.

He’ll wear gloves to finger the chips but is just straight raw doggin it while mixing the raw chicken?

Val ThatSopranoChick

6.

Anytime I see a reaction to a food dude’s video I know it’s going to send me into a blind rage.

sara brown

7.

Jail food? lol.

mostly_mitzie

8.

I had a verbal sound of disgust when he started using his hands.

JenniferLauraLiving

9.

The way he cut the piece out of the middle like that made me so angry.

kixdsky

10.

One second in and it was a 0/10. Only stayed to see the master react.

Terra

11.

At no point did I know what he was gonna do next.

Badess

12.

This is not like the cooking shows of the 80’s and 90’s that I remember.

JasonTrottier7779

13.

All that work for slop casserole.

jowbroggio

14.

Filed under “D”…for dafuqqqq.

Benthahocky

It looks like einstein_985 won’t be trying the recipe.

He forgot the last step, run to the toilet.

