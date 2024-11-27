Twitter funny

An Uber driver’s accidentally biblical name inspired some proper hall of fame responses

Updated November 27th, 2024

The Uber app has changed the private hire business completely, with millions of drivers registering since it was launched in 2009, making it to the UK three years later.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that interesting driver names crop up from time to time – like this one.

Christ is arriving soon in a Hyundai Elantra

The screenshot was shared on Twitter a few years ago by producer and director, Daniel Powell, gaining more than 70,000 retweets in a few days.

It didn’t seem right that his arrival could be predicted so accurately.

Someone noticed his transport, which wasn’t a donkey.

As @teedubya101 pointed out, it didn’t quite match what was foretold in the scriptures.

“No, no, no, Jesus drives a Honda but doesn’t brag about it. “For I did not speak of my own accord” John 12:49.”

And there’s always that second coming.

Blair Jones wasn’t so fortunate with another biblical-sounding driver.

At the end of the journey, Daniel gave Christ an excellent rating.

We’d presumed he would have given him one star – shining in the East.

