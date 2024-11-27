An Uber driver’s accidentally biblical name inspired some proper hall of fame responses

Twitter funny

The Uber app has changed the private hire business completely, with millions of drivers registering since it was launched in 2009, making it to the UK three years later.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that interesting driver names crop up from time to time – like this one.

The screenshot was shared on Twitter a few years ago by producer and director, Daniel Powell, gaining more than 70,000 retweets in a few days.

Not how I expected him to come back but okay. pic.twitter.com/dW0IdMZnNF — Daniel Powell (@danieljpowell) October 26, 2018

It didn’t seem right that his arrival could be predicted so accurately.

But no one is supposed to know the time or the place! — Rachel Peters (@rachelpeters) October 26, 2018

And with Uber, no one does. — Hannibal Lecter🌊 (@Humanitarian66) October 26, 2018

Someone noticed his transport, which wasn’t a donkey.

In a Hyundai Elantra no less. — Rob Lathan (@roblathan) October 26, 2018

So humble — Daniel Powell (@danieljpowell) October 26, 2018

His cab overfloweth. — Tim Minchin (@timminchin) October 27, 2018

As @teedubya101 pointed out, it didn’t quite match what was foretold in the scriptures.

“No, no, no, Jesus drives a Honda but doesn’t brag about it. “For I did not speak of my own accord” John 12:49.”

And there’s always that second coming.

Don't worry if you missed him – he'll be back — mike rowbottom (@MikeRowbo) October 26, 2018

Blair Jones wasn’t so fortunate with another biblical-sounding driver.

At the end of the journey, Daniel gave Christ an excellent rating.

Update: I gave him 5 stars and tipped him but I think I’m gonna stay Jewish. pic.twitter.com/I5ExzdzJIc — Daniel Powell (@danieljpowell) October 26, 2018

We’d presumed he would have given him one star – shining in the East.

READ MORE

This Uber driver’s tale of the dumbest thing he ever heard has just gone viral again and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Source danieljpowell Image danieljpowell, Freepik